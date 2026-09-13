Watch: ATEEZ Takes 6th Win For 'BAD' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By Soyeon, EVAN, &TEAM, And More

ATEEZ has won a sixth music show trophy for “BAD”!

On the September 13 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were BIGBANG’s “BiiiG,” ATEEZ’s “BAD,” and RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK.” ATEEZ ultimately took the win with a total of 5,800 points.

Congratulations to ATEEZ! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included i-dle’s Soyeon, EVAN, &TEAM, VERIVERY, MONSTA X, SHINee’s Minho, UNIS, MCND, hrtz.wav, Kwon Eun Bi, TUIDE, OURBIRTHDAY, TNX, ALL(H)OURS, TUNEXX, Park Junil, Kim Hee Jae, Lee Jisoo, EASTSHINE, DUETTO, and H//PE Princess.

Check out their performances below!

i-dle’s Soyeon – “I’m gonna TOESA”

EVAN – “Death of Me”

&TEAM – “Good Boy” and “Mark on Me”

VERIVERY – “Don’t Panic!”

MONSTA X – “MAGIC”

SHINee’s Minho – “Make it hot”

UNIS – “Sky Land, Star Land”

MCND – “Devil Youth Club”

hrtz.wav – “ALIVE”

Kwon Eun Bi – “DEJAVU”

TUIDE – “SUN KISS”

OURBIRTHDAY – “Our Birthday”

TNX – “Die Another Day”

ALL(H)OURS – “DANG DANG”

TUNEXX – “BLUE MODE”

Park Junil – “BREAK IT”

Kim Hee Jae – “I Really Hate Goodbyes”

Lee Jisoo – “MISMATCH”

EASTSHINE – “EOI_KU”

DUETTO – “please”

H//PE Princess – “AWA”