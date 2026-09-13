'Possible Love' Stars Jeon Do Yeon, Zo In Sung, Cho Yeo Jeong, And Sul Kyung Gu Share Thoughts On Historic Win At Venice Film Festival

The stars of “Possible Love” have shared their thoughts on the film’s historic win at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival!

On September 12, director Lee Chang Dong’s new film “Possible Love” became the first Korean movie ever to win the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival.

Although stars Jeon Do Yeon, Zo In Sung, Cho Yeo Jeong, and Sul Kyung Gu attended the Venice Film Festival last week for the film’s world premiere—where it received a six-minute standing ovation—they were unable to attend the closing ceremony due to their schedule at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Because the actors were unable to join director Lee Chang Dong when he received the award, they shared their thoughts in a separate statement released through Netflix.

Congratulating Lee Chang Dong on the win, Jeon Do Yeon remarked, “I hope that this award becomes a major driving force for the director as he writes his next project. Seeing him win this award, I’m already curious about what kind of film he will show us next.”

Meanwhile, Sul Kyung Gu humbly commented, “I am extremely moved and sincerely proud just to have been a part of this film.”

Zo In Sung shared, “I’m so grateful that our film has received such a major award. This is a huge honor. Above all else, I believe this precious achievement came about thanks to the hard work and support of those who have given Korean cinema their unchanging love. Once again, I bow my head in gratitude.”

Finally, Cho Yeo Jeong said, “I’d like to congratulate and thank director [Lee Chang Dong] for creating an amazing film. I hope to meet more audiences as soon as possible and share the deep emotional resonance that this film gives.”

“Possible Love” tells the story of two married couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, along with a documentary filmmaker and her husband—whose lives become intertwined. As they meet to film a documentary, they are forced to confront their contrasting lives and hidden desires.

After premiering in theaters on September 23, “Possible Love” will be released on Netflix on November 6. Check out a trailer for the film here!

In the meantime, watch Cho Yeo Jeong’s new drama “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Jeon Do Yeon’s film “Revolver” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)