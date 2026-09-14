Stray Kids' Han Makes Meaningful Birthday Donation

Stray Kids member Han has celebrated his birthday in a meaningful way!

On September 14, which is Han’s birthday, he donated a total of 100 million won (approximately $74,400) to the social welfare organization Angels Haven. The donation will be split equally, with 50 million won allocated to the protection and psychological treatment of abused children and another 50 million won dedicated to child-rearing and educational support at the Eunpyeong Angel’s Home.

Han shared his heartfelt message, saying, “I wanted to offer a small bit of warm comfort to the hearts of wounded children. I sincerely hope that they can overcome their pain within a safe and cozy environment and regain their bright smiles.”

For his birthday in 2025, Han also donated funds to Samsung Medical Center to support treatment and caregiving costs for adults with severe illnesses as well as treatment costs for pediatric and adolescent patients. He has also consistently continued his good deeds by donating to World Vision Hong Kong to aid in recovery from fire damage in the city.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids kicked off “STRAYCITY,” a new festival led by the group in three South American regions including Bogotá, Buenos Aires, and Mexico City. In addition to these festivals, their new world tour “RUN IT” is also currently underway.

Happy birthday, Han!

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