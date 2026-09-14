Suzy Talks About Her Acting Journey, Upcoming Projects, And More

Suzy has joined ELLE Korea for a pictorial!

In the interview that followed the photo shoot, Suzy, who has portrayed a diverse range of women in “Architecture 101,” “Anna,” “Doona!” and “Genie, Make a Wish,” opened up about the potential she discovered in her own face. She said, “I didn’t understand why people used to think of first love when they looked at my face. Then I was told that because my face is ordinary and unassuming, it’s easy to project the emotions from a film onto it, and I thought, ‘I guess I can contain various characters in my face.’”

She added, “As time passes, there are moments when I discover expressions or sides of my face that I didn’t know I had. I’m really happy at those times, and I think there are still sides of myself that I don’t know about.”

Regarding her approach to portraying characters as an actress, she explained, “Rather than looking only at the character itself, I now think more about what kind of relationships the character has with the people around them and what kind of environment they grew up in. Even if it isn’t included in the script, I imagine what kind of time this character has gone through and create my own reasons and backstory for them.”

Suzy also compared the characters she has portrayed to multiple “rooms” in her heart. She explained, “I’ve always thought that there are multiple rooms in my heart. I have both affection and regrets for every character I’ve played, but I’m someone who values the present, so I think I’ve closed all the rooms well. Right now, only the room for ‘The Men of the Harem’ (literal translation), which I’m filming, is wide open.”

She also shared her anticipation for her upcoming projects. Regarding the film “Seven O’Clock Breakfast for the Brokenhearted,” she said, “I was very drawn to the fact that you can actually share things more honestly with strangers who have experienced similar sadness.”

Regarding another upcoming project, “Portraits of Delusion,” she said, “The mysterious atmosphere I felt in director Han Jae Rim’s writing and the woman’s story contained within it deeply resonated with me. While playing Song Jeong Hwa, I feel like many different sides of me were captured on screen. It wasn’t an easy process, but I enjoyed it that much more and learned a lot.”

As for her criteria for choosing future projects, she answered, “Honestly, I still don’t really know what my criteria are. I want to act in projects and play characters that I feel drawn to at the time. In the end, I think I trust that next ‘pull’ a lot.”

Suzy’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the October issue of ELLE Korea. Her upcoming film “Seven O’Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted” is set to hit theaters in December, and the drama “Portraits of Delusion” is set to premiere in the second half of 2026.

Watch Suzy in “While You Were Sleeping” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)