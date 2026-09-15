Stray Kids’ Felix Makes Meaningful Birthday Donation To Help Children In Need

Stray Kids member Felix has celebrated his birthday in a meaningful way!

On September 15, Felix donated 100 million won (approximately $74,000) each to Samsung Medical Center and Seoul National University Children’s Hospital, along with 50 million won (approximately $37,000) each to Books International and UNICEF Korea, for a total of 300 million won (approximately $222,000).

The donations will be used for various causes supporting children in need. At Samsung Medical Center, the funds will cover medical expenses for children and adolescents with cancer, while the donation to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital will support children from vulnerable backgrounds. Meanwhile, the donation to Books International will support the creation and production of picture books in children’s native languages as part of cultural education and awareness programs using picture books as a medium. The donation to UNICEF Korea will be used for emergency relief efforts following severe flooding in Nepal.

Sharing the meaning behind his donation, Felix said, “I hope many children’s days will be filled with clear hope instead of worry. I sincerely hope this can become a small but warm source of strength for their precious today and tomorrow.”

This donation continues Felix’s efforts to give back and support children in need. In 2024 and 2025, he donated through UNICEF and World Vision to support children in need. He has also joined his fellow Stray Kids members in supporting disaster recovery efforts following wildfires in South Korea and a fire in Hong Kong.

Happy birthday, Felix!

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