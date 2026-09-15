September Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from August 16 to September 16.

RESCENE topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 8,227,982, marking a 16.78 percent increase in their score since August. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “LOVE ATTACK” and “Pretty Girl,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “prove,” “become a fan,” and “cheer on.” RESCENE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.92 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BTS took second place for September with a brand reputation index of 7,032,284.

BLACKPINK rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,778,683, marking an 8.47 percent rise in their score since August.

ATEEZ came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,655,593, marking a 16.87 percent increase in their score since last month.

Finally, CORTIS rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,598,481, marking a 3.65 percent rise in their score since August.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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