September Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 15, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from August 16 to September 16.

RESCENE topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 8,227,982, marking a 16.78 percent increase in their score since August. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “LOVE ATTACK” and “Pretty Girl,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “prove,” “become a fan,” and “cheer on.” RESCENE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.92 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BTS took second place for September with a brand reputation index of 7,032,284.

BLACKPINK rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,778,683, marking an 8.47 percent rise in their score since August.

ATEEZ came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,655,593, marking a 16.87 percent increase in their score since last month.

Finally, CORTIS rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,598,481, marking a 3.65 percent rise in their score since August.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE
  2. BTS
  3. BLACKPINK
  4. ATEEZ
  5. CORTIS
  6. SEVENTEEN
  7. Stray Kids
  8. IVE
  9. BIGBANG
  10. Red Velvet
  11. izna
  12. EXO
  13. TWICE
  14. i-dle
  15. KiiiKiii
  16. aespa
  17. ILLIT
  18. NMIXX
  19. INFINITE
  20. Apink
  21. Girls’ Generation
  22. ENHYPEN
  23. Wanna One
  24. SHINee
  25. ITZY
  26. Super Junior
  27. Hearts2Hearts
  28. OH MY GIRL
  29. BTOB
  30. NCT

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

aespa
Apink
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTOB
BTS
CORTIS
ENHYPEN
EXO
Girls' Generation
Hearts2Hearts
i-dle
INFINITE
ITZY
IVE
izna
KiiiKiii
NCT
NMIXX
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
RESCENE
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Stray Kids
Super Junior
TWICE
Wanna One

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