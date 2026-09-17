Win Signed Polaroids From K-Drama Stars In Viki’s K-Drama Day Contest
It’s your chance to win signed polaroids from K-drama stars!
What better way to celebrate K-Drama Day than with a special keepsake from K-drama stars? Viki is giving five lucky fans the chance to win a set of five signed polaroids from Viki K-drama stars. All you have to do is have a registered Viki account, vote for your favorite recent K-drama, and share what K-dramas mean to you for a chance to win!
This contest is open from September 14, 2026 10 a.m. PT to September 21, 2026 10 a.m. PT.