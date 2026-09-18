IU Makes Generous Donations On Her 18th Debut Anniversary

Singer and actress IU has celebrated her 18th debut anniversary in the most meaningful way!

On September 18, IU donated a total of 200 million won (approximately $144,000) under her fan club name UAENA to mark her 18th debut anniversary.

IU contributed 50 million won (approximately $36,000) each to four organizations including the Social Welfare Society, the Seoul Rehabilitation Hospital, the Heart-Heart Foundation, and Habitat for Humanity Korea, totaling 200 million won.

The donation will be used to support the stable independence of young adults leaving institutional care, provide rehabilitation treatment for children and adolescents facing financial hardships, assist with the living expenses, education, and mental health of young women preparing for independence, and improve the residential environments of national veterans.

IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment shared IU’s message along with the photos of the sponsorship certificates from the four organizations. Read her message below:

Just like the hearts of UAENA, who were willing to offer their side even when we were strangers to one another, I hope that the gentle moments in our daily lives become a little more frequent.

서로가 낯선 타인이었던 순간에도 기꺼이 곁을 내어주었던 유애나의 마음처럼,

일상 속 다정한 순간이 조금씩 더 많아지기를☁️💜 pic.twitter.com/YFVKrRnXNt — 아이유(IU) (@_IUofficial) September 18, 2026

IU has consistently made donations under the name UAENA on special occasions including her debut anniversary, her birthday, and the year-end holidays.

For this year’s Children’s Day, she donated 100 million won to help children and adolescents, and on her birthday, May 16, she donated 300 million won.

Happy 18th debut anniversary, IU!

Watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” with subtitles below:

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