SEVENTEEN's Hoshi Confirmed To Have Successfully Undergone Surgery For Torn ACL

PLEDIS Entertainment has shared an update on SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi’s health and upcoming schedule.

Last week, Hoshi personally shared on Weverse that he had been diagnosed with a complete tear of his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and would need to undergo surgery.

On September 19 KST, PLEDIS Entertainment followed up by announcing that Hoshi’s surgery had been a success and that, in accordance with doctors’ recommendations, he would “refrain from physically demanding activities for the time being and focus on treatment and rehabilitation.”

Hoshi is currently serving in the military as a member of the Army Taekwondo Demonstration Team, with a scheduled discharge date of March 15, 2027.

PLEDIS Entertainment’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.



We would like to inform you about SEVENTEEN member Hoshi’s current health status and activities moving forward.



Hoshi recently sustained a knee injury while rehearsing with the Ground Forces performance team and visited a hospital for examination. Following a thorough medical evaluation, he was diagnosed with a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee. Based on medical opinion that surgery was necessary, Hoshi underwent surgery on the afternoon of Friday, the 18th.



The surgery was successfully completed, and Hoshi is currently resting and recovering. In accordance with the doctors’ recommendations, he will refrain from physically demanding activities for the time being and focus on treatment and rehabilitation.



As a result, Hoshi will not be participating in upcoming scheduled activities, including the “Taekwondo Demonstration Team Event” and “Ground Forces Festival 2026,” in which he was scheduled to participate as a member of his military unit.



Hoshi will receive the necessary medical care and treatment through the military medical system and, in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations, will fully focus on recovery and rehabilitation. We have confirmed that the ROK Army Taekwondo Demonstration Team will also ensure the appropriate conditions for Hoshi’s military service in accordance with relevant regulations and procedures so that he can focus on his treatment.



Hoshi’s health remains our top priority, and we will do everything we can to ensure his speedy recovery. We kindly ask for your warm support and encouragement so that Hoshi can return to meet his fans in good health.



Thank you.

Wishing Hoshi the speediest of recoveries!