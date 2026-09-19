Watch: Lim Young Woong Takes 1st Win For "ToTo" On "Music Core"; Performances By &TEAM, Soyeon, EVAN, And More
Lim Young Woong has won his first music show trophy for “ToTo”!
On the September 19 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were BIGBANG’s “BiiiG,” &TEAM’s “Mark on Me,” and Lim Young Woong’s “ToTo.” Lim Young Woong ultimately took the win with a total of 7,485 points.
Congratulations to Lim Young Woong! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:
Other performers on today’s show included &TEAM, i-dle’s Soyeon, SHINee’s Minho, VERIVERY, EVAN (Heeseung), Kwon Eun Bi, 82MAJOR, TUIDE, MCND, ALL(H)OURS, ICHILLIN’ J, Im Chang Jung, ASC2NT, hrtz.wav, TUNEXX, Young Tak, EASTSHINE, ONE OR EIGHT, and YoonJune.
Check out their performances below!
&TEAM – “Good Boy”
i-dle’s Soyeon – “I’m gonna TOESA”
SHINee’s Minho – “Make it hot”
VERIVERY – “Don’t Panic!”
EVAN – “Death of Me”
Kwon Eun Bi – “DEJAVU”
82MAJOR – “Like Fire”
TUIDE – “SUN KISS”
MCND – “Devil Youth Club”
ALL(H)OURS – “DANG DANG”
ICHILLIN’ J – “BANANA (Look At Me!)”
Im Chang Jung – “Ta Ta Tat”
ASC2NT – “If I Die Tomorrow”
hrtz.wav – “ALIVE”
TUNEXX – “BLUE MODE”
Young Tak – “GOGO”
EASTSHINE – “EOI_KU”
ONE OR EIGHT – “TRANSLATE”
YoonJune – “unfillable”