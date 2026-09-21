EVNNE Announces Stops For 2026-27 Fan-Concert Tour 'ONE TAKE'

Get ready for EVNNE’s fan-concert “ONE TAKE”!

On September 21, EVNNE announced the stops for their upcoming fan-concert tour “ONE TAKE.” After kick-starting the tour in Seoul from November 21 to 22, the group will visit stops in Asia, North America, and Europe.

The stops include Aichi, Osaka, Tokyo, Taipei, Toronto, Columbus, Covington, Chicago, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Los Angeles, Budapest, Helsinki, Paris, Warsaw, Amsterdam, Cologne, and Berlin.

Check out the poster below for more information!



EVNNE recently celebrated their third debut anniversary and announced plans for an October comeback.

Check out more information on upcoming tours in your area with Soompi’s 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here!

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