Bae Hyeon Seong Opens Up About Attending TIFF With “Paradise Lost,” His Thoughts On Being A Good Actor, And More

Bae Hyeon Seong has joined Cosmopolitan Korea for a pictorial and interview!

During the photo shoot, Bae Hyeon Seong immersed himself in the shoot despite arriving on set after wrapping up filming for another project in the early morning and getting only about two hours of sleep. In the interview that followed the photo shoot, he said, “Everyone on set made things so enjoyable that it actually gave me more energy.”

Bae Hyeon Seong recently visited the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the first time with his upcoming film “Paradise Lost.” At the time of the interview, which took place before TIFF, he shared his thoughts on the upcoming international film festival attendance with his first leading film, saying, “It still doesn’t feel real. I think I’ll start feeling nervous and excited once I get off the plane. I’m also curious because it will be my first time seeing the completed film. I’ll be seeing it on a big screen for the first time, so I’m excited but also nervous.”

Unlike the bright and gentle image he has shown in previous projects, Bae Hyeon Seong is set to undergo another transformation in “Paradise Lost” as Sun Woo, a character whose true intentions are difficult to discern. When told that Sun Woo could be the first impression overseas audiences have of him, Bae Hyeon Seong replied, “I think it would be interesting if they watched the movie and thought, ‘Who is that scary and unsettling guy?’ and then looked me up, watched another drama and thought, ‘Oh, he can act like this, too?’”

With the upcoming release of “Paradise Lost” followed by “The Substitute” (literal translation), he is also scheduled to continue filming a new project through the end of the year. Regarding his busy schedule, he said, “I still find it fun and happy to stay busy. There are times when I get tired, but after doing a photo shoot and receiving a good response, I recharge my energy and can head to the next set. I’m really happy that I am able to keep working steadily every year.”

Finally, when asked whether he considers himself a “good actor,” Bae Hyeon Seong remarked, “I think the Bae Hyeon Seong from eight years ago, when I was filming my debut project, would look at me now and think I’m a good actor.”

However, regarding his current self, he answered, “I think I’m still closer to being an actor who works hard and tries to do well. The phrase ‘good actor’ can mean someone who is skilled at acting, but it can also mean someone who is a good person. If you include that meaning as well, I think I’m a good actor.”

Bae Hyeon Seong’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the October issue of Cosmopolitan Korea. His upcoming film “Paradise Lost” is set to hit theaters on October 21.

Watch Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family by Choice” on Viki:

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