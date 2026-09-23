Yim Si Wan And Seol In Ah Fall Into Each Other's Arms In New Drama 'Love In Disguise'

tvN has released two “role-reversal” posters for its upcoming drama “Love in Disguise”!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller about an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect and a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Yim Si Wan will star as Yoon Yi Jun, the third-generation heir to the top conglomerate in Korea, while Seol In Ah will play Kang Jae Hee, the detective who goes undercover as his secretary. Kang Jae Hee adopts a false identity in order to investigate prime murder suspect Yoon Yi Jun from up close, and as a result, Yoon Yi Jun mistakenly believes that his secretary as a man.

The new posters offer a glimpse of the unique dynamic between Yoon Yi Jun and Kang Jae Hee, who take turns falling into one another’s arms.

As befits a former special forces officer, Kang Jae Hee’s hold is firm and steady as she catches and protects her boss Yoon Yi Jun with a commanding aura. Amusingly, Yoon Yi Jun looks perfectly relaxed and at ease in her arms, with no signs of being flustered in the slightest.

The poster’s tagline reads, “You’ve committed a crime. The crime of making my heart race.”

On the other hand, when Yoon Yi Jun holds Kang Jae Hee in his arms, the vibe turns far more romantic. The couple’s tightly clasped hands make it look as though Yoon Yi Jun is dipping Kang Jae Hee in the middle of a dance, hinting at a chemistry that goes beyond a professional employer-employee relationship.

This poster’s tagline reads, “You’ve committed a crime too. The crime of making my heart race.”

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Oh My Ghost Clients” on Viki below:

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And check out Yim Si Wan’s film “Boyhood” below:

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