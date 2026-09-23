“A Love Other Than Yours” Stars Leave Their Emotional Characters Behind In Playful Behind-The-Scenes Photos

“A Love Other Than Yours” has shared new photos of its cast behind the scenes of filming!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) and Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin), a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

As the drama takes a week off due to coverage of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, the newly released photos offer viewers a way to ease their disappointment with behind-the-scenes glimpses of the cast on set.

The photos capture the actors enjoying a bright atmosphere behind the scenes even as they portray a complicated real-life relationship in the drama. Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin smile brightly off camera, creating an atmosphere markedly different from the precarious relationship between their characters.

Lee Joo Ahn, who has been engaged in tense confrontations with Ahn Eun Jin’s character, also showed his playful side behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, Jo Aram conveyed the warm and friendly atmosphere on set with a cheerful pose.

Adding to the warm atmosphere, a still also features Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do’s family. Kim Mi Kyung, Kim Nam Hee, Lee Min Jae, and Lee Joo Won gathered together and posed with V signs for the camera, showcasing chemistry reminiscent of a real family.

Meanwhile, due to coverage of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, “A Love Other Than Yours” will not air on September 26 and September 27. Instead, special broadcasts featuring episodes 1 through 4 of “A Love Other Than Yours” will air on alternate dates.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest” below:

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And check out Seo Kang Jun’s drama “Undercover High School”:

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