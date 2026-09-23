Lovelyz’s Jeong Yein Reported To Take Over Ha Young’s Role In “The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call” + Agency Responds

Lovelyz’s Jeong Yein’s agency has responded to reports that she has been cast in the new seasons of “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.”

On September 23, MyDaily reported that Jeong Yein would take over the role of Cheon Jang Mi, previously played by Ha Young, in Seasons 2 and 3 of “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.”

According to the report, the production team held auditions to fill the vacancy left by Ha Young, who stepped down from the series following controversy surrounding her family’s alleged pro-Japanese ties, and ultimately selected Jeong Yein for the role.

However, Jeong Yein’s agency SUBLIME denied the report, stating, “There have been no discussions regarding her appearance in ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.’”

A Netflix representative also briefly commented, “Casting discussions are currently underway. Nothing has been confirmed yet.”

Released last year, “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” follows genius trauma surgeon Baek Kang Hyuk (Ju Ji Hoon) as he works to revive a struggling Severe Trauma Care team.

The drama centers on Baek Kang Hyuk and several key characters, including Yang Jae Won (Choo Young Woo), Cheon Jang Mi (Ha Young), Han Yu Rim (Yoon Kyung Ho), and Park Gyeong Won (Jeong Jae Kwang). Following Ha Young’s departure, the production is currently looking to cast a new actress as Cheon Jang Mi for the upcoming seasons.

“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” is set to film Seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back, with production scheduled to begin next month. Stay tuned for more updates!

Watch Jeong Yein in “The Blue Sea” on Viki here:

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