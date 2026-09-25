NCT WISH, TXT, ENHYPEN, RIIZE, TWS, ZEROBASEONE, LE SSERAFIM, And More Earn RIAJ Double Platinum And Gold Certifications In Japan

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

This month, NCT WISH’s latest Japanese single album “YO-I-DON! / BOY MEETS GIRL” was certified double platinum for over 500,000 units shipped in Japan. According to the RIAJ’s certification thresholds, albums are certified gold at 100,000 units shipped, platinum at 250,000, and million at 1,000,000.

TXT’s new Japanese single album “Setsuna Hanabi,” ENHYPEN’s Korean mini album “THE SIN : BLISS,” RIIZE’s new Japanese single album “Sunburst,” TWS’s new Japanese single album “SODA SODA,” and NiziU’s Japanese EP “GOOD GIRL BUT NOT FOR YOU” were all certified platinum for over 250,000 units shipped in Japan each.

Meanwhile, ZEROBASEONE’s latest Japanese EP “KAIKILOVE,” LE SSERAFIM’s Korean album “PUREFLOW” pt.1, and ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s Korean mini album “UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST” were all certified gold for over 100,000 units shipped in Japan each.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch TXT, RIIZE, and ZEROBASEONE in “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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Or check out RIIZE’s variety show “BOSS RIIZE” below:

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