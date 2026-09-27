Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, September Week 4
Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA” moves up one spot to take over as the new No. 1 song this week, making it the i-dle member’s first No. 1 solo track on our chart. Congratulations to Soyeon!
Moving back up three spots to No. 2 is CORTIS’s “REDRED.” Holding steady to round up the top three is RESCENE’s “Pretty Girl.”
Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.
Moving up three spots to No. 8 is EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.) with “Guitarist,” the title track from his fourth solo mini album “DOPAMINE.” “Guitarist” is an R&B and soul based song in which the guitar transcends its role as a simple instrument to become a narrator that portrays emotions.
BIG Naughty’s “Nostalgia” is up four spots to No. 10. In this personal track, BIG Naughty encourages listeners to not regret mistakes from their youth as they are what have created one’s current self.
-
1 (+1) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (+3) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 22 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (–) Pretty Girl
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
4 (-3) BAD
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 13 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
5 (-1) LEMONADE
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 16 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
6 (–) Pop Off Pop Off
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
7 (–) It’s Me
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 21 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
8 (+3) Guitarist
- Chart Info
- 11 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 8 Peak on chart
-
9 (-1) BiiiG
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
10 (+4) Nostalgia
- Chart Info
- 14 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 10 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (+22)
|Made My Night
|LE SSERAFIM
|12 (-2)
|SUN KISS
|TUIDE
|13 (-4)
|Skibidi
|Girls’ Generation-HRS
|14 (-2)
|또또 (ToTo)
|Lim Young Woong
|15 (+7)
|이 별로부터 (Unknown Planet)
|IU
|16 (-3)
|갑자기 (Suddenly)
|I.O.I
|17 (-2)
|Lemon Tang
|Hearts2Hearts
|18 (new)
|꺾어 (GOGO)
|Youngtak
|19 (-3)
|만찬가 (BANSANKA)
|Taeyeon
|20 (-1)
|Bloody Paradise
|ENHYPEN
|21 (+17)
|꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of)
|MEOMURU
|22 (-4)
|Mark on Me
|&TEAM
|23 (new)
|사계, 그리고 너 (Four seasons, and you)
|Lee Changsub
|24 (-1)
|생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking)
|Choi Yu Ree
|25 (-8)
|MAGIC
|MONSTA X
|26 (+1)
|캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch)
|Yena
|27 (+3)
|DANG DANG
|ALL(H)OURS
|28 (-4)
|여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!)
|BOL4
|29 (+7)
|Heavy Serenade
|NMIXX
|30 (+7)
|Vitamin ME
|fromis_9
|31 (new)
|Devil Youth Club
|MCND
|32 (–)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|33 (-8)
|FALLEN ANGEL
|Jennie
|34 (-13)
|Death of Me
|EVAN
|35 (+4)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|36 (new)
|연애의 조건 (Love Options)
|BESTie
|37 (+8)
|Midnight
|IN A MINUTE
|38 (+2)
|기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart)
|AKMU
|39 (+2)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|40 (-5)
|BANG BANG
|IVE
|41 (-10)
|Surfin’ Boy
|Red Velvet
|42 (-22)
|CLICK
|Jisoo
|43 (–)
|Next to You
|Cho Min Gyu
|44 (-15)
|ALIVE (feat. Sungchan)
|hrtz.wav
|45 (new)
|하늘땅 별땅 (Sky Land, Star Land)
|UNIS
|46 (-18)
|Make it hot
|Minho
|47 (-21)
|Don’t Panic!
|VERIVERY
|48 (-1)
|Like Fire
|82MAJOR
|49 (-5)
|뛰어 (JUMP)
|BLACKPINK
|50 (new)
|ENERGY
|Y:SY
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%