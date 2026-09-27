Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, September Week 4

Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA” moves up one spot to take over as the new No. 1 song this week, making it the i-dle member’s first No. 1 solo track on our chart. Congratulations to Soyeon!

Moving back up three spots to No. 2 is CORTIS’s “REDRED.” Holding steady to round up the top three is RESCENE’s “Pretty Girl.”

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Moving up three spots to No. 8 is EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.) with “Guitarist,” the title track from his fourth solo mini album “DOPAMINE.” “Guitarist” is an R&B and soul based song in which the guitar transcends its role as a simple instrument to become a narrator that portrays emotions.

BIG Naughty’s “Nostalgia” is up four spots to No. 10. In this personal track, BIG Naughty encourages listeners to not regret mistakes from their youth as they are what have created one’s current self.

Singles Music Chart - September 2026, Week 4 1 (+1) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84) Album: What a Wonderful Life Artist/Band: Soyeon Music: Soyeon, Pop Time, Daily, Likey Lyrics: Soyeon Genres: Rock Chart Info 2 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (+3) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 22 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (–) Pretty Girl Album: Pretty Girl Artist/Band: RESCENE Music: Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su Lyrics: Song Soo Yun, Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

4 (-3) BAD Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 Artist/Band: ATEEZ Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 13 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (-1) LEMONADE Album: LEMONADE Artist/Band: aespa Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva Lyrics: Ellie Suh Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 16 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (–) Pop Off Pop Off Album: WhyKiiiKiii Artist/Band: KiiiKiii Music: Berger, Rabin, Fischer, Legrand, MLITE Lyrics: SUMIN, Omega Sapien, iiso, Yoon Da Hye, Seo Kyung Moon Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (–) It’s Me Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 21 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

8 (+3) Guitarist Album: DOPAMINE Artist/Band: Doh Kyung Soo Music: NATHAN, Daily, HAJU, Likey Lyrics: PENOMECO, DAMIAN, HAJU Genres: Dance Chart Info 11 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 8 Peak on chart

9 (-1) BiiiG Album: BiiiG Artist/Band: BIGBANG Music: KUSH, G-DRAGON, IDO, TARZZAN, lil aaron, Kaine, 24, TEDDY Lyrics: G-DRAGON, lil aaron, Kaine Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 8 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

10 (+4) Nostalgia Album: Nostalgia Artist/Band: BIG Naughty Music: BIG Naughty, dress Lyrics: BIG Naughty Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 14 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 10 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (+22) Made My Night LE SSERAFIM 12 (-2) SUN KISS TUIDE 13 (-4) Skibidi Girls’ Generation-HRS 14 (-2) 또또 (ToTo) Lim Young Woong 15 (+7) 이 별로부터 (Unknown Planet) IU 16 (-3) 갑자기 (Suddenly) I.O.I 17 (-2) Lemon Tang Hearts2Hearts 18 (new) 꺾어 (GOGO) Youngtak 19 (-3) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon 20 (-1) Bloody Paradise ENHYPEN 21 (+17) 꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of) MEOMURU 22 (-4) Mark on Me &TEAM 23 (new) 사계, 그리고 너 (Four seasons, and you) Lee Changsub 24 (-1) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree 25 (-8) MAGIC MONSTA X 26 (+1) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena 27 (+3) DANG DANG ALL(H)OURS 28 (-4) 여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!) BOL4 29 (+7) Heavy Serenade NMIXX 30 (+7) Vitamin ME fromis_9 31 (new) Devil Youth Club MCND 32 (–) Good Goodbye Hwasa 33 (-8) FALLEN ANGEL Jennie 34 (-13) Death of Me EVAN 35 (+4) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 36 (new) 연애의 조건 (Love Options) BESTie 37 (+8) Midnight IN A MINUTE 38 (+2) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU 39 (+2) Drowning WOODZ 40 (-5) BANG BANG IVE 41 (-10) Surfin’ Boy Red Velvet 42 (-22) CLICK Jisoo 43 (–) Next to You Cho Min Gyu 44 (-15) ALIVE (feat. Sungchan) hrtz.wav 45 (new) 하늘땅 별땅 (Sky Land, Star Land) UNIS 46 (-18) Make it hot Minho 47 (-21) Don’t Panic! VERIVERY 48 (-1) Like Fire 82MAJOR 49 (-5) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK 50 (new) ENERGY Y:SY





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%