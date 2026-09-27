Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, September Week 4

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, September Week 4

Music
Sep 27, 2026
by edward1849

Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA” moves up one spot to take over as the new No. 1 song this week, making it the i-dle member’s first No. 1 solo track on our chart. Congratulations to Soyeon!

Moving back up three spots to No. 2 is CORTIS’s “REDRED.” Holding steady to round up the top three is RESCENE’s “Pretty Girl.”

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Moving up three spots to No. 8 is EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.) with “Guitarist,” the title track from his fourth solo mini album “DOPAMINE.” “Guitarist” is an R&B and soul based song in which the guitar transcends its role as a simple instrument to become a narrator that portrays emotions.

BIG Naughty’s “Nostalgia” is up four spots to No. 10. In this personal track, BIG Naughty encourages listeners to not regret mistakes from their youth as they are what have created one’s current self.

Singles Music Chart - September 2026, Week 4
  • 1 (+1) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
    Image of I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
    Album: What a Wonderful Life
    Artist/Band: Soyeon
    • Music: Soyeon, Pop Time, Daily, Likey
    • Lyrics: Soyeon
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (+3) REDRED
    Image of REDRED
    Album: GREENGREEN
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    • Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 22 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 3 (–) Pretty Girl
    Image of Pretty Girl
    Album: Pretty Girl
    Artist/Band: RESCENE
    • Music: Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su
    • Lyrics: Song Soo Yun, Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (-3) BAD
    Image of BAD
    Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5
    Artist/Band: ATEEZ
    • Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey
    • Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 13 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (-1) LEMONADE
    Image of LEMONADE
    Album: LEMONADE
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva
    • Lyrics: Ellie Suh
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 16 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (–) Pop Off Pop Off
    Image of Pop Off Pop Off
    Album: WhyKiiiKiii
    Artist/Band: KiiiKiii
    • Music: Berger, Rabin, Fischer, Legrand, MLITE
    • Lyrics: SUMIN, Omega Sapien, iiso, Yoon Da Hye, Seo Kyung Moon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (–) It’s Me
    Image of It’s Me
    Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    • Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 21 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (+3) Guitarist
    Image of Guitarist
    Album: DOPAMINE
    Artist/Band: Doh Kyung Soo
    • Music: NATHAN, Daily, HAJU, Likey
    • Lyrics: PENOMECO, DAMIAN, HAJU
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 11 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 8 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (-1) BiiiG
    Image of BiiiG
    Album: BiiiG
    Artist/Band: BIGBANG
    • Music: KUSH, G-DRAGON, IDO, TARZZAN, lil aaron, Kaine, 24, TEDDY
    • Lyrics: G-DRAGON, lil aaron, Kaine
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (+4) Nostalgia
    Image of Nostalgia
    Album: Nostalgia
    Artist/Band: BIG Naughty
    • Music: BIG Naughty, dress
    • Lyrics: BIG Naughty
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 14 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 10 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (+22) Made My Night LE SSERAFIM
12 (-2) SUN KISS TUIDE
13 (-4) Skibidi Girls’ Generation-HRS
14 (-2) 또또 (ToTo) Lim Young Woong
15 (+7) 이 별로부터 (Unknown Planet) IU
16 (-3) 갑자기 (Suddenly) I.O.I
17 (-2) Lemon Tang Hearts2Hearts
18 (new) 꺾어 (GOGO) Youngtak
19 (-3) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon
20 (-1) Bloody Paradise ENHYPEN
21 (+17) 꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of) MEOMURU
22 (-4) Mark on Me &TEAM
23 (new) 사계, 그리고 너 (Four seasons, and you) Lee Changsub
24 (-1) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree
25 (-8) MAGIC MONSTA X
26 (+1) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena
27 (+3) DANG DANG ALL(H)OURS
28 (-4) 여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!) BOL4
29 (+7) Heavy Serenade NMIXX
30 (+7) Vitamin ME fromis_9
31 (new) Devil Youth Club MCND
32 (–) Good Goodbye Hwasa
33 (-8) FALLEN ANGEL Jennie
34 (-13) Death of Me EVAN
35 (+4) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
36 (new) 연애의 조건 (Love Options) BESTie
37 (+8) Midnight IN A MINUTE
38 (+2) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU
39 (+2) Drowning WOODZ
40 (-5) BANG BANG IVE
41 (-10) Surfin’ Boy Red Velvet
42 (-22) CLICK Jisoo
43 (–) Next to You Cho Min Gyu
44 (-15) ALIVE (feat. Sungchan) hrtz.wav
45 (new) 하늘땅 별땅 (Sky Land, Star Land) UNIS
46 (-18) Make it hot Minho
47 (-21) Don’t Panic! VERIVERY
48 (-1) Like Fire 82MAJOR
49 (-5) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK
50 (new) ENERGY Y:SY


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

aespa
ATEEZ
BIG Naughty
BIGBANG
CORTIS
Doh Kyung Soo
ILLIT
KiiiKiii
RESCENE
Soompi Spotlight
Soyeon
Weekly Music Chart 2026

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