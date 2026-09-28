Shim Eun Kyung And WOODZ Turn Down Offers To Star In Upcoming Japanese Film

Shim Eun Kyung and WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) have turned down offers to star in the upcoming Japanese film “Damako” (romanized title).

On September 28, Shim Eun Kyung’s agency stated, “She was offered a role in the project, but she decided not to take part in it.” On the same day, WOODZ’s agency EDAM Entertainment stated, “WOODZ was offered a role in the film but ultimately declined the offer after careful consideration.”

The two stars had previously been rumored to appear in the Korean-Japanese co-production film “Damako” alongside Ando Sakura.

“Damako” is reportedly about a boy who loses his parents in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945. The story then follows him as he travels to Korea with a Korean resident of Japan, where he experiences the Korean War. The film sparked controversy in Korea due to its depiction of the atomic bombing, a sensitive subject given Korea’s history of Japanese colonial rule.

Amid the reports surrounding the casting, WOODZ also personally addressed his involvement in the project during a live broadcast on September 27. He revealed that he had indeed been offered a role in “Damako” but had already declined it. He explained that he learned after receiving the script that the film dealt with the atomic bombing and had already decided not to appear in it.

Meanwhile, Shim Eun Kyung is set to meet audiences through “The Table: Day and Night,” the opening film of this year’s Busan International Film Festival, which will hit theaters in November. WOODZ, on the other hand, is set to appear in the upcoming historical action film “Nambeol” (romanized title).

Watch Shim Eun Kyung in “Mad Concrete Dreams” on Viki:

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