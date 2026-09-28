SEVENTEEN Unit JxJ (Jeonghan X Joshua) Announces Stops For Tour “Journey Into ‘DREAMING’”

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan and Joshua are going on tour!

On September 28, SEVENTEEN’s latest unit JxJ announced their new tour JEONGHAN X JOSHUA JOURNEY INTO “DREAMING.”

After greeting fans at the Inspire Arena in Incheon from October 30 to November 1, JxJ will visit fans in Japan, Macau, Taipei, Busan, and Hong Kong.

SEVENTEEN’s JxJ is currently gearing up to release their debut mini album “DREAMSCAPE.” Stay tuned for updates on their tour, and check out Soompi’s masterlist of 2026 K-pop tours here!

Watch “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” here:

Watch Now

Source (1)