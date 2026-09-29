SHINee's Taemin Postpones North American Stops Of 'LiMiNaL' World Tour

SHINee’s Taemin’s world tour “LiMiNaL” has been postponed in North America.

On September 29, Taemin released an official statement announcing the postponement of the North American dates for his 2026-27 world tour “LiMiNaL” due to visa and administrative processes.

Read the full statement below:

Due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding U.S. visa and related administrative processes affecting key touring and production personnel, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the scheduled North American dates of the 2026-27 TAEMIN WORLD TOUR .

Significant number of key touring and production staff required for the North American shows are still awaiting their visas, with no clear timeline for issuance.

Given the continued uncertainty surrounding the participation of essential personnel, we determined that proceeding with the tour as scheduled would carry significant operational and production risks.

The North American leg remains an integral part of the 2026-27 TAEMIN WORLD TOUR and will proceed on rescheduled dates. New dates and venues are currently being arranged and will be announced shortly.

Refunds for the currently scheduled North American shows will be available upon request through the original point of purchase. Further information regarding the refund process will be provided by the respective ticketing platforms.

We sincerely apologize to everyone who has been looking forward to the shows and appreciate your understanding. We look forward to sharing the new North American tour dates with you soon.