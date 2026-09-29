Lovelyz's Jeong Yein Confirmed To Take Over Ha Young's Role In 'The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call'

Lovelyz’s Jeong Yein has been confirmed to join the cast of “The Trauma Call: Heroes on Call” !

Previously on September 23, it was reported that Jeong Yein would be taking on the role of Cheon Jang Mi for the second and third seasons of the Netflix series “The Trauma Call: Heroes on Call.” However, at the time, both Netflix and Jeong Yein’s agency denied the report.

On September 29, MyDaily reported that later that day, key cast members of “The Trauma Call: Heroes on Call,” including Jeong Yein, will meet for the first time to conduct a brief script reading, followed by a meal together.

Following the reports, a representative from Netflix confirmed, “It is true that Jeong Yein has been selected as the successor to Ha Young for the new seasons of ‘The Trauma Call: Heroes on Call.'”

Released last year, the first season of “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” follows genius trauma surgeon Baek Kang Hyuk (Ju Ji Hoon) as he works to revive a struggling Severe Trauma Care team. Following Ha Young’s decision to voluntarily step down, auditions were held to select an actress to fill the role, and Jeong Yein was ultimately chosen.

First debuted as a member of the girl group Lovelyz, Jeong Yein has been expanding her acting spectrum through various projects and theatrical stages, starting with the 2017 web drama “The Blue Sea” and tvN’s “Criminal Minds.”

Stay tuned for more updates on the drama’s broadcast schedule.

Until then, watch Jeong Yein in “The Blue Sea” with subtitles below:

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