'New Recruit 4: Sabotage' Cast And Crew To Go On Reward Vacation

The cast and crew of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” will be celebrating the success of the drama’s latest season by going on a trip together!

On September 29, the “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” production team confirmed ahead of the season finale, “It’s true that [the cast and crew] will be going to Jeju Island on a reward vacation.”

Season 4 of “New Recruit” has been the show’s most successful season yet: last week, “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” soared to an average nationwide rating of 4.8 percent for its 10th episode, marking the highest ratings achieved by any season of the series to date.

Meanwhile, stars Kim Min Ho and Kim Dong Jun recently promised that they would be returning with Season 5 “soon.”

Binge-watch all of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on the previous season, “New Recruit 3,” below:

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