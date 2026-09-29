September Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from August 30 to September 30.

Lee Sung Min topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,487,456 for September.

Song Kang took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,141,673, while Seo Kang Jun ranked third with a score of 2,854,055.

Seongri came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,733,772, and Park Ji Hyeon rounded out the top five with a score of 2,447,216.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Lee Sung Min in his film “Boss” on Viki below:

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And check out Seo Kang Jun’s drama “Undercover High School” below!

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