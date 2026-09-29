September Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 29, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from August 30 to September 30.

Lee Sung Min topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,487,456 for September.

Song Kang took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,141,673, while Seo Kang Jun ranked third with a score of 2,854,055.

Seongri came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,733,772, and Park Ji Hyeon rounded out the top five with a score of 2,447,216.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Lee Sung Min
  2. Song Kang
  3. Seo Kang Jun
  4. Seongri
  5. Park Ji Hyeon
  6. ATEEZ
  7. Jang Han Byul
  8. December’s DK
  9. Stray Kids
  10. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  11. Lee Jun Young
  12. Shin Min Ah
  13. Park Ji Hoon
  14. Lee Jong Suk
  15. Kong Hyo Jin
  16. Han Hye Jin
  17. Kim Go Eun
  18. RIIZE
  19. Kim Jae Won
  20. Yoo Young Woo
  21. John Park
  22. DAY6
  23. Ji Chang Wook
  24. Go Youn Jung
  25. KiiiKiii
  26. Woody
  27. Lee Jun Hyuk
  28. Kwak Beom
  29. Yena
  30. I.O.I

Watch Lee Sung Min in his film “Boss” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Seo Kang Jun’s drama “Undercover High School” below!

Watch Now

ATEEZ
DAY6
DK (December)
Go Youn Jung
Han Hye Jin
I.O.I
Jang Han Byul
Ji Chang Wook
John Park
KiiiKiii
Kim Go Eun
Kim Jae Won
Kong Hyo Jin
Kwak Beom
Lee Jong Suk
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Jun Young
Lee Sung Min
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hyeon
RIIZE
Seo Kang Jun
Seongri
Shin Min Ah
Song Kang
Stray Kids
Woody
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
Yena
Yoo Young Woo

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