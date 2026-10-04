October Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 04, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from September 1 to October 1.

RESCENE held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 8,057,217, marking a 8.04 percent increase in their score since September. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “LOVE ATTACK,” “trot,” and “college festival,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “surpass,” “sold out,” and “root for.” RESCENE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.97 percent positive reactions.

CORTIS maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 2,510,823, marking a 2.96 percent rise in their score since last month.

izna shot to third place after seeing a whopping 492.05 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 1,374,000 for October.

Hearts2Hearts took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,174,877, while KiiiKiii came in at a close fifth with a score of 1,149,374.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE
  2. CORTIS
  3. izna
  4. Hearts2Hearts
  5. KiiiKiii
  6. TWS
  7. ILLIT
  8. TUIDE
  9. BABYMONSTER
  10. UNIS
  11. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  12. MEOVV
  13. Geenius
  14. AHOF
  15. LNGSHOT
  16. NAVILLERA
  17. KATSEYE
  18. XLOV
  19. USPEER
  20. ARTMS
  21. KickFlip
  22. idntt
  23. KIIRAS
  24. SPIA
  25. AtHeart
  26. UNCHILD
  27. eite
  28. NEXZ
  29. IDID
  30. AND2BLE
AHOF
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
AND2BLE
ARTMS
AtHeart
BABYMONSTER
CORTIS
eite
Geenius
Hearts2Hearts
IDID
idntt
ILLIT
izna
KATSEYE
KickFlip
KiiiKiii
KIIRAS
LNGSHOT
MEOVV
Navillera
NEXZ
RESCENE
SPIA
TUIDE
TWS
UNCHILD
UNIS
USPEER
XLOV

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