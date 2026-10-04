October Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from September 1 to October 1.

RESCENE held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 8,057,217, marking a 8.04 percent increase in their score since September. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “LOVE ATTACK,” “trot,” and “college festival,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “surpass,” “sold out,” and “root for.” RESCENE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.97 percent positive reactions.

CORTIS maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 2,510,823, marking a 2.96 percent rise in their score since last month.

izna shot to third place after seeing a whopping 492.05 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 1,374,000 for October.

Hearts2Hearts took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,174,877, while KiiiKiii came in at a close fifth with a score of 1,149,374.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!