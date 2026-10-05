Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, October Week 1

Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA” repeats as the No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to Soyeon!

Holding steady at No. 2 is CORTIS’s “REDRED.” Moving back up one spot to No. 3 is ATEEZ’s “BAD.”

There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 7 is IU’s “Dear my crazy soulmate,” one of the double title tracks from her single “Unknown Planet.” The song is a tribute to her close friend Yoo In Na.

Singles Music Chart - October 2026, Week 1 1 (–) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84) Album: What a Wonderful Life Artist/Band: Soyeon Music: Soyeon, Pop Time, Daily, Likey Lyrics: Soyeon Genres: Rock Chart Info 1 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (–) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 23 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (+1) BAD Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 Artist/Band: ATEEZ Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 14 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

4 (-1) Pretty Girl Album: Pretty Girl Artist/Band: RESCENE Music: Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su Lyrics: Song Soo Yun, Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

5 (–) LEMONADE Album: LEMONADE Artist/Band: aespa Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva Lyrics: Ellie Suh Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 17 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (–) Pop Off Pop Off Album: WhyKiiiKiii Artist/Band: KiiiKiii Music: Berger, Rabin, Fischer, Legrand, MLITE Lyrics: SUMIN, Omega Sapien, iiso, Yoon Da Hye, Seo Kyung Moon Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (new) Dear my crazy soulmate Album: Unknown Planet Artist/Band: IU Music: Wright, Cy, Roovers, Hördegård Lyrics: IU Genres: Rock Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

8 (-1) It’s Me Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 22 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

9 (+1) Nostalgia Album: Nostalgia Artist/Band: BIG Naughty Music: BIG Naughty, dress Lyrics: BIG Naughty Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 10 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart

10 (+6) Suddenly Album: : LOOP I.O.I : LOOP Artist/Band: I.O.I Music: VVN, KUSH, IDO Lyrics: Jeon Somi, VVN Genres: Dance Chart Info 16 Previous rank 19 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-3) Guitarist Doh Kyung Soo 12 (+5) Lemon Tang Hearts2Hearts 13 (-1) SUN KISS TUIDE 14 (–) 또또 (ToTo) Lim Young Woong 15 (-6) BiiiG BIGBANG 16 (+5) 꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of) MEOMURU 17 (-6) Made My Night LE SSERAFIM 18 (-5) Skibidi Girls’ Generation-HRS 19 (+1) Bloody Paradise ENHYPEN 20 (-1) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon 21 (new) new trick Rosé 22 (+1) 사계, 그리고 너 (Four seasons, and you) Lee Changsub 23 (+1) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree 24 (-6) 꺾어 (GOGO) Youngtak 25 (-3) Mark on Me &TEAM 26 (–) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena 27 (+9) 연애의 조건 (Love Options) BESTie 28 (–) 여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!) BOL4 29 (+3) Good Goodbye Hwasa 30 (+3) FALLEN ANGEL Jennie 31 (+9) BANG BANG IVE 32 (-3) Heavy Serenade NMIXX 33 (+1) Death of Me EVAN 34 (+1) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 35 (+6) Surfin’ Boy Red Velvet 36 (-6) Vitamin ME fromis_9 37 (new) I.B.L C.NU 38 (new) 소년만화 (Dreamer) QWER 39 (–) Drowning WOODZ 40 (-2) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU 41 (+4) 하늘땅 별땅 (Sky Land, Star Land) UNIS 42 (+7) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK 43 (new) 아게하 (Ageha) Redoor 44 (-2) CLICK Jisoo 45 (-2) Next to You Cho Min Gyu 46 (new) BoY Def. 47 (+3) ENERGY Y:SY 48 (new) 이별직전 (Love Affair) SORAN 49 (new) CRASH ALLDAY PROJECT 50 (new) EPIKISM Epik High





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%