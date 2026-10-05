Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, October Week 1

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, October Week 1

Music
Oct 05, 2026
by edward1849

Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA” repeats as the No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to Soyeon!

Holding steady at No. 2 is CORTIS’s “REDRED.” Moving back up one spot to No. 3 is ATEEZ’s “BAD.”

There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 7 is IU’s “Dear my crazy soulmate,” one of the double title tracks from her single “Unknown Planet.” The song is a tribute to her close friend Yoo In Na.

Singles Music Chart - October 2026, Week 1
  • 1 (–) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
    Image of I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
    Album: What a Wonderful Life
    Artist/Band: Soyeon
    • Music: Soyeon, Pop Time, Daily, Likey
    • Lyrics: Soyeon
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (–) REDRED
    Image of REDRED
    Album: GREENGREEN
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    • Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 23 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 3 (+1) BAD
    Image of BAD
    Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5
    Artist/Band: ATEEZ
    • Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey
    • Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 14 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 4 (-1) Pretty Girl
    Image of Pretty Girl
    Album: Pretty Girl
    Artist/Band: RESCENE
    • Music: Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su
    • Lyrics: Song Soo Yun, Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (–) LEMONADE
    Image of LEMONADE
    Album: LEMONADE
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva
    • Lyrics: Ellie Suh
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 17 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (–) Pop Off Pop Off
    Image of Pop Off Pop Off
    Album: WhyKiiiKiii
    Artist/Band: KiiiKiii
    • Music: Berger, Rabin, Fischer, Legrand, MLITE
    • Lyrics: SUMIN, Omega Sapien, iiso, Yoon Da Hye, Seo Kyung Moon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (new) Dear my crazy soulmate
    Image of Dear my crazy soulmate
    Album: Unknown Planet
    Artist/Band: IU
    • Music: Wright, Cy, Roovers, Hördegård
    • Lyrics: IU
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (-1) It’s Me
    Image of It’s Me
    Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    • Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 22 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (+1) Nostalgia
    Image of Nostalgia
    Album: Nostalgia
    Artist/Band: BIG Naughty
    • Music: BIG Naughty, dress
    • Lyrics: BIG Naughty
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (+6) Suddenly
    Image of Suddenly
    Album: I.O.I : LOOP
    Artist/Band: I.O.I
    • Music: VVN, KUSH, IDO
    • Lyrics: Jeon Somi, VVN
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 16 Previous rank
       
    • 19 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-3) Guitarist Doh Kyung Soo
12 (+5) Lemon Tang Hearts2Hearts
13 (-1) SUN KISS TUIDE
14 (–) 또또 (ToTo) Lim Young Woong
15 (-6) BiiiG BIGBANG
16 (+5) 꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of) MEOMURU
17 (-6) Made My Night LE SSERAFIM
18 (-5) Skibidi Girls’ Generation-HRS
19 (+1) Bloody Paradise ENHYPEN
20 (-1) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon
21 (new) new trick Rosé
22 (+1) 사계, 그리고 너 (Four seasons, and you) Lee Changsub
23 (+1) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree
24 (-6) 꺾어 (GOGO) Youngtak
25 (-3) Mark on Me &TEAM
26 (–) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena
27 (+9) 연애의 조건 (Love Options) BESTie
28 (–) 여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!) BOL4
29 (+3) Good Goodbye Hwasa
30 (+3) FALLEN ANGEL Jennie
31 (+9) BANG BANG IVE
32 (-3) Heavy Serenade NMIXX
33 (+1) Death of Me EVAN
34 (+1) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
35 (+6) Surfin’ Boy Red Velvet
36 (-6) Vitamin ME fromis_9
37 (new) I.B.L C.NU
38 (new) 소년만화 (Dreamer) QWER
39 (–) Drowning WOODZ
40 (-2) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU
41 (+4) 하늘땅 별땅 (Sky Land, Star Land) UNIS
42 (+7) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK
43 (new) 아게하 (Ageha) Redoor
44 (-2) CLICK Jisoo
45 (-2) Next to You Cho Min Gyu
46 (new) BoY Def.
47 (+3) ENERGY Y:SY
48 (new) 이별직전 (Love Affair) SORAN
49 (new) CRASH ALLDAY PROJECT
50 (new) EPIKISM Epik High


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

aespa
ATEEZ
BIG Naughty
CORTIS
I.O.I
ILLIT
IU
KiiiKiii
RESCENE
Soompi Spotlight
Soyeon
Weekly Music Chart 2026

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