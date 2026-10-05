Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, October Week 1
Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA” repeats as the No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to Soyeon!
Holding steady at No. 2 is CORTIS’s “REDRED.” Moving back up one spot to No. 3 is ATEEZ’s “BAD.”
There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 7 is IU’s “Dear my crazy soulmate,” one of the double title tracks from her single “Unknown Planet.” The song is a tribute to her close friend Yoo In Na.
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1 (–) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (–) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 23 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (+1) BAD
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 14 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (-1) Pretty Girl
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
5 (–) LEMONADE
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 17 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
6 (–) Pop Off Pop Off
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
7 (new) Dear my crazy soulmate
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
8 (-1) It’s Me
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 22 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
9 (+1) Nostalgia
- Chart Info
- 10 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
-
10 (+6) Suddenly
- Chart Info
- 16 Previous rank
- 19 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-3)
|Guitarist
|Doh Kyung Soo
|12 (+5)
|Lemon Tang
|Hearts2Hearts
|13 (-1)
|SUN KISS
|TUIDE
|14 (–)
|또또 (ToTo)
|Lim Young Woong
|15 (-6)
|BiiiG
|BIGBANG
|16 (+5)
|꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of)
|MEOMURU
|17 (-6)
|Made My Night
|LE SSERAFIM
|18 (-5)
|Skibidi
|Girls’ Generation-HRS
|19 (+1)
|Bloody Paradise
|ENHYPEN
|20 (-1)
|만찬가 (BANSANKA)
|Taeyeon
|21 (new)
|new trick
|Rosé
|22 (+1)
|사계, 그리고 너 (Four seasons, and you)
|Lee Changsub
|23 (+1)
|생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking)
|Choi Yu Ree
|24 (-6)
|꺾어 (GOGO)
|Youngtak
|25 (-3)
|Mark on Me
|&TEAM
|26 (–)
|캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch)
|Yena
|27 (+9)
|연애의 조건 (Love Options)
|BESTie
|28 (–)
|여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!)
|BOL4
|29 (+3)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|30 (+3)
|FALLEN ANGEL
|Jennie
|31 (+9)
|BANG BANG
|IVE
|32 (-3)
|Heavy Serenade
|NMIXX
|33 (+1)
|Death of Me
|EVAN
|34 (+1)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|35 (+6)
|Surfin’ Boy
|Red Velvet
|36 (-6)
|Vitamin ME
|fromis_9
|37 (new)
|I.B.L
|C.NU
|38 (new)
|소년만화 (Dreamer)
|QWER
|39 (–)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|40 (-2)
|기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart)
|AKMU
|41 (+4)
|하늘땅 별땅 (Sky Land, Star Land)
|UNIS
|42 (+7)
|뛰어 (JUMP)
|BLACKPINK
|43 (new)
|아게하 (Ageha)
|Redoor
|44 (-2)
|CLICK
|Jisoo
|45 (-2)
|Next to You
|Cho Min Gyu
|46 (new)
|BoY
|Def.
|47 (+3)
|ENERGY
|Y:SY
|48 (new)
|이별직전 (Love Affair)
|SORAN
|49 (new)
|CRASH
|ALLDAY PROJECT
|50 (new)
|EPIKISM
|Epik High
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%