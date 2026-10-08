KATSEYE Shares Update On Sophia's Activities

HYBE x Geffen has released an announcement regarding KATSEYE member Sophia’s activities.

Back in August, Sophia went on hiatus to prioritize “her mental health and wellness” and sat out the European leg of KATSEYE’s “THE WILDWORLD TOUR.”

On October 9, it was announced that Sophia is confirmed to resume activities next year.

Read the statement below:

Hello, We are happy to share that Sophia will resume group activities with KATSEYE beginning the first week of January 2027. Sophia has been prioritizing her health and well-being with our full support and resources. While Sophia will not be participating in “THE WILDWORLD TOUR” in North America, or promotional activities for the remainder of this year, we look forward to welcoming her back as KATSEYE continues this next chapter together in 2027. We are incredibly grateful to EYEKONS for the continued love, support, and understanding you’ve shown Sophia and KATSEYE. Thank you for standing by her, and we look forward to celebrating her return with you in the new year. Thank you.

HxG

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