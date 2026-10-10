October Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 10, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from September 10 to October 10.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,690,856, marking a 15.94 percent increase in their score since September. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Song of the Year,” and “Peru world tour,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “donate,” “chart,” and “surpass.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.89 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,662,988 for October.

Stray Kids jumped to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,275,051, marking a 7.17 percent rise in their score since last month.

BIGBANG came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,191,937, while SEVENTEEN rounded out the top five with a score of 2,953,636.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. ATEEZ
  3. Stray Kids
  4. BIGBANG
  5. SEVENTEEN
  6. CORTIS
  7. EXO
  8. NCT
  9. ENHYPEN
  10. TWS
  11. INFINITE
  12. SHINee
  13. Wanna One
  14. Super Junior
  15. BTOB
  16. TVXQ
  17. MONSTA X
  18. 2PM
  19. BOYNEXTDOOR
  20. ZEROBASEONE
  21. HIGHLIGHT
  22. P1Harmony
  23. TXT
  24. TREASURE
  25. CRAVITY
  26. PENTAGON
  27. AHOF
  28. SF9
  29. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  30. ATBO

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below!

Watch Now

2PM
AHOF
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
ATBO
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
BOYNEXTDOOR
BTOB
BTS
CORTIS
CRAVITY
ENHYPEN
EXO
Highlight
INFINITE
MONSTA X
NCT
P1Harmony
PENTAGON
SEVENTEEN
SF9
SHINee
Stray Kids
Super Junior
Treasure
TVXQ
TWS
TXT
Wanna One
ZEROBASEONE

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