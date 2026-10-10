October Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from September 10 to October 10.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,690,856, marking a 15.94 percent increase in their score since September. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Song of the Year,” and “Peru world tour,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “donate,” “chart,” and “surpass.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.89 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,662,988 for October.

Stray Kids jumped to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,275,051, marking a 7.17 percent rise in their score since last month.

BIGBANG came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,191,937, while SEVENTEEN rounded out the top five with a score of 2,953,636.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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And check out SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below!

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