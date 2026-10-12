BABYMONSTER's 'CHOOM' Becomes Their 7th MV To Hit 200 Million Views

BABYMONSTER has just set a personal record on YouTube!

According to YG Entertainment, on October 12 at approximately 9:30 a.m. KST, BABYMONSTER’s music video for their third mini album title track “CHOOM” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, making it their seventh music video to reach the milestone after “BATTER UP,” “SHEESH,” “DRIP,” “FOREVER,” “WE GO UP,” and “PSYCHO.”

BABYMONSTER originally released the music video for “CHOOM” on May 4 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over five months to hit the 200 million mark.

Congratulations to BABYMONSTER!

Watch the striking music video for “CHOOM” again below: