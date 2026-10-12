Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, October Week 2
Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA” remains at the top spot for the third straight week. Congratulations to Soyeon!
Moving up 47 spots to No. 2 is ALLDAY PROJECT’s “CRASH.” Holding steady at No. 3 is ATEEZ’s “BAD.”
ALLDAY PROJECT’s “CRASH” is the title track from their second EP of the same name. Tarzzan, Woochan, and Bailey participated in writing the lyrics for “CRASH,” which captures the bold attitude of not being limited by fixed rules.
-
1 (–) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (+47) CRASH
- Chart Info
- 49 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
3 (–) BAD
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 15 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (–) Pretty Girl
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
5 (-3) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 24 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
6 (-1) LEMONADE
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 18 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
7 (+1) It’s Me
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 23 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
8 (-1) Dear my crazy soulmate
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
9 (+4) SUN KISS
- Chart Info
- 13 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
10 (-1) Nostalgia
- Chart Info
- 9 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-5)
|Pop Off Pop Off
|KiiiKiii
|12 (-2)
|갑자기 (Suddenly)
|I.O.I
|13 (new)
|ANIMAL
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|14 (-2)
|Lemon Tang
|Hearts2Hearts
|15 (-1)
|또또 (ToTo)
|Lim Young Woong
|16 (–)
|꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of)
|MEOMURU
|17 (+1)
|Skibidi
|Girls’ Generation-HRS
|18 (+2)
|만찬가 (BANSANKA)
|Taeyeon
|19 (+8)
|연애의 조건 (Love Options)
|BESTie
|20 (new)
|LOUDER
|CRAVITY
|21 (-4)
|Made My Night
|LE SSERAFIM
|22 (-11)
|Guitarist
|Doh Kyung Soo
|23 (-8)
|BiiiG
|BIGBANG
|24 (new)
|Drop That!
|CLOSE YOUR EYES
|25 (+6)
|BANG BANG
|IVE
|26 (new)
|Sour Grapes
|NiziU
|27 (-8)
|Bloody Paradise
|ENHYPEN
|28 (-5)
|생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking)
|Choi Yu Ree
|29 (new)
|눈을 돌리지마 (Say Yes!)
|ONEUS
|30 (-9)
|new trick
|Rosé
|31 (-5)
|캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch)
|Yena
|32 (-3)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|33 (-5)
|여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!)
|BOL4
|34 (-2)
|Heavy Serenade
|NMIXX
|35 (-1)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|36 (new)
|고양이가 세상을 구한다! (NO CAT, NO LIFE!)
|GOSEGU
|37 (-15)
|사계, 그리고 너 (Four seasons, and you)
|Lee Changsub
|38 (-14)
|꺾어 (GOGO)
|Youngtak
|39 (-14)
|Mark on Me
|&TEAM
|40 (–)
|기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart)
|AKMU
|41 (-5)
|Vitamin ME
|fromis_9
|42 (-4)
|소년만화 (Dreamer)
|QWER
|43 (new)
|A1ㄱ
|Keyveatz
|44 (-2)
|뛰어 (JUMP)
|BLACKPINK
|45 (-10)
|Surfin’ Boy
|Red Velvet
|46 (-16)
|FALLEN ANGEL
|Jennie
|47 (-14)
|Death of Me
|EVAN
|48 (new)
|bad problem
|nafla
|49 (new)
|계절의 끝 (Epilogue)
|Parc Jae Jung
|50 (-9)
|하늘땅 별땅 (Sky Land, Star Land)
|UNIS
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%