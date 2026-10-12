Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, October Week 2

Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA” remains at the top spot for the third straight week. Congratulations to Soyeon!

Moving up 47 spots to No. 2 is ALLDAY PROJECT’s “CRASH.” Holding steady at No. 3 is ATEEZ’s “BAD.”

ALLDAY PROJECT’s “CRASH” is the title track from their second EP of the same name. Tarzzan, Woochan, and Bailey participated in writing the lyrics for “CRASH,” which captures the bold attitude of not being limited by fixed rules.

Singles Music Chart - October 2026, Week 2 1 (–) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84) Album: What a Wonderful Life Artist/Band: Soyeon Music: Soyeon, Pop Time, Daily, Likey Lyrics: Soyeon Genres: Rock Chart Info 1 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (+47) CRASH Album: CRASH Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: Dominsuk, The Elements, Vince, DCF, Monroe, Kuinvi Lyrics: TARZZAN, WOOCHAN, BAILEY, DCF, TEDDY, Monroe, Thomas, Zikai, Kuinvi, Vince Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 49 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

3 (–) BAD Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 Artist/Band: ATEEZ Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 15 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

4 (–) Pretty Girl Album: Pretty Girl Artist/Band: RESCENE Music: Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su Lyrics: Song Soo Yun, Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

5 (-3) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 24 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (-1) LEMONADE Album: LEMONADE Artist/Band: aespa Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva Lyrics: Ellie Suh Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 18 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (+1) It’s Me Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 8 Previous rank 23 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

8 (-1) Dear my crazy soulmate Album: Unknown Planet Artist/Band: IU Music: Wright, Cy, Roovers, Hördegård Lyrics: IU Genres: Rock Chart Info 7 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

9 (+4) SUN KISS Album: TUNE & PLAY Artist/Band: TUIDE Music: GroovyRoom, DAEHEE, KWACA, Rogers, Yip, Rose, Porter, Gardunio, Rocchi, Marani Lyrics: Dalchong, SOOVI, Rogers, Yip, Rose, MIRANI, Porter, Gardunio Genres: Dance Chart Info 13 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

10 (-1) Nostalgia Album: Nostalgia Artist/Band: BIG Naughty Music: BIG Naughty, dress Lyrics: BIG Naughty Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 9 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-5) Pop Off Pop Off KiiiKiii 12 (-2) 갑자기 (Suddenly) I.O.I 13 (new) ANIMAL BOYNEXTDOOR 14 (-2) Lemon Tang Hearts2Hearts 15 (-1) 또또 (ToTo) Lim Young Woong 16 (–) 꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of) MEOMURU 17 (+1) Skibidi Girls’ Generation-HRS 18 (+2) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon 19 (+8) 연애의 조건 (Love Options) BESTie 20 (new) LOUDER CRAVITY 21 (-4) Made My Night LE SSERAFIM 22 (-11) Guitarist Doh Kyung Soo 23 (-8) BiiiG BIGBANG 24 (new) Drop That! CLOSE YOUR EYES 25 (+6) BANG BANG IVE 26 (new) Sour Grapes NiziU 27 (-8) Bloody Paradise ENHYPEN 28 (-5) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree 29 (new) 눈을 돌리지마 (Say Yes!) ONEUS 30 (-9) new trick Rosé 31 (-5) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena 32 (-3) Good Goodbye Hwasa 33 (-5) 여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!) BOL4 34 (-2) Heavy Serenade NMIXX 35 (-1) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 36 (new) 고양이가 세상을 구한다! (NO CAT, NO LIFE!) GOSEGU 37 (-15) 사계, 그리고 너 (Four seasons, and you) Lee Changsub 38 (-14) 꺾어 (GOGO) Youngtak 39 (-14) Mark on Me &TEAM 40 (–) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU 41 (-5) Vitamin ME fromis_9 42 (-4) 소년만화 (Dreamer) QWER 43 (new) A1ㄱ Keyveatz 44 (-2) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK 45 (-10) Surfin’ Boy Red Velvet 46 (-16) FALLEN ANGEL Jennie 47 (-14) Death of Me EVAN 48 (new) bad problem nafla 49 (new) 계절의 끝 (Epilogue) Parc Jae Jung 50 (-9) 하늘땅 별땅 (Sky Land, Star Land) UNIS

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%