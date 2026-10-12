Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, October Week 2

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, October Week 2

Music
Oct 12, 2026
by edward1849

Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA” remains at the top spot for the third straight week. Congratulations to Soyeon!

Moving up 47 spots to No. 2 is ALLDAY PROJECT’s “CRASH.” Holding steady at No. 3 is ATEEZ’s “BAD.”

ALLDAY PROJECT’s “CRASH” is the title track from their second EP of the same name. Tarzzan, Woochan, and Bailey participated in writing the lyrics for “CRASH,” which captures the bold attitude of not being limited by fixed rules.

Singles Music Chart - October 2026, Week 2
  • 1 (–) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
    Image of I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
    Album: What a Wonderful Life
    Artist/Band: Soyeon
    • Music: Soyeon, Pop Time, Daily, Likey
    • Lyrics: Soyeon
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (+47) CRASH
    Image of CRASH
    Album: CRASH
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: Dominsuk, The Elements, Vince, DCF, Monroe, Kuinvi
    • Lyrics: TARZZAN, WOOCHAN, BAILEY, DCF, TEDDY, Monroe, Thomas, Zikai, Kuinvi, Vince
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 49 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (–) BAD
    Image of BAD
    Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5
    Artist/Band: ATEEZ
    • Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey
    • Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 15 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 4 (–) Pretty Girl
    Image of Pretty Girl
    Album: Pretty Girl
    Artist/Band: RESCENE
    • Music: Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su
    • Lyrics: Song Soo Yun, Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (-3) REDRED
    Image of REDRED
    Album: GREENGREEN
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    • Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 24 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (-1) LEMONADE
    Image of LEMONADE
    Album: LEMONADE
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva
    • Lyrics: Ellie Suh
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 18 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (+1) It’s Me
    Image of It’s Me
    Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    • Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 23 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (-1) Dear my crazy soulmate
    Image of Dear my crazy soulmate
    Album: Unknown Planet
    Artist/Band: IU
    • Music: Wright, Cy, Roovers, Hördegård
    • Lyrics: IU
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (+4) SUN KISS
    Image of SUN KISS
    Album: TUNE & PLAY
    Artist/Band: TUIDE
    • Music: GroovyRoom, DAEHEE, KWACA, Rogers, Yip, Rose, Porter, Gardunio, Rocchi, Marani
    • Lyrics: Dalchong, SOOVI, Rogers, Yip, Rose, MIRANI, Porter, Gardunio
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 13 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (-1) Nostalgia
    Image of Nostalgia
    Album: Nostalgia
    Artist/Band: BIG Naughty
    • Music: BIG Naughty, dress
    • Lyrics: BIG Naughty
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-5) Pop Off Pop Off KiiiKiii
12 (-2) 갑자기 (Suddenly) I.O.I
13 (new) ANIMAL BOYNEXTDOOR
14 (-2) Lemon Tang Hearts2Hearts
15 (-1) 또또 (ToTo) Lim Young Woong
16 (–) 꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of) MEOMURU
17 (+1) Skibidi Girls’ Generation-HRS
18 (+2) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon
19 (+8) 연애의 조건 (Love Options) BESTie
20 (new) LOUDER CRAVITY
21 (-4) Made My Night LE SSERAFIM
22 (-11) Guitarist Doh Kyung Soo
23 (-8) BiiiG BIGBANG
24 (new) Drop That! CLOSE YOUR EYES
25 (+6) BANG BANG IVE
26 (new) Sour Grapes NiziU
27 (-8) Bloody Paradise ENHYPEN
28 (-5) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree
29 (new) 눈을 돌리지마 (Say Yes!) ONEUS
30 (-9) new trick Rosé
31 (-5) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena
32 (-3) Good Goodbye Hwasa
33 (-5) 여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!) BOL4
34 (-2) Heavy Serenade NMIXX
35 (-1) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
36 (new) 고양이가 세상을 구한다! (NO CAT, NO LIFE!) GOSEGU
37 (-15) 사계, 그리고 너 (Four seasons, and you) Lee Changsub
38 (-14) 꺾어 (GOGO) Youngtak
39 (-14) Mark on Me &TEAM
40 (–) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU
41 (-5) Vitamin ME fromis_9
42 (-4) 소년만화 (Dreamer) QWER
43 (new) A1ㄱ Keyveatz
44 (-2) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK
45 (-10) Surfin’ Boy Red Velvet
46 (-16) FALLEN ANGEL Jennie
47 (-14) Death of Me EVAN
48 (new) bad problem nafla
49 (new) 계절의 끝 (Epilogue) Parc Jae Jung
50 (-9) 하늘땅 별땅 (Sky Land, Star Land) UNIS

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

aespa
ALLDAY PROJECT
ATEEZ
BIG Naughty
CORTIS
ILLIT
IU
RESCENE
Soompi Spotlight
Soyeon
TUIDE
Weekly Music Chart 2026

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