2026 MAMA AWARDS Announces First Lineup

Get ready for the 2026 MAMA AWARDS!

On October 13, the 2026 MAMA AWARDS announced its first lineup of performing artists.

The performer lineup for CHAPTER 1 (November 20) will include ALPHA DRIVE ONE, BABYMONSTER, ENHYPEN, ILLIT, INI, NCT WISH, and RESCENE.

The performer lineup for CHAPTER 2 (November 21) will consist of CORTIS, KiiiKiii, LE SSERAFIM, TWICE’s Nayeon, and ZEROBASEONE.

This year’s ceremony will take place in Osaka at the Kyocera Dome Osaka on November 20 and 21.

Check out the nominees for the 2026 MAMA AWARDS here, and stay tuned for updates on the next artist lineup!

Source (1)