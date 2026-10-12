2026 MAMA AWARDS Announces Nominees + Fans' Choice Voting Begins

The MAMA AWARDS has returned for another year!

On October 12, the nominations were announced for the 2026 MAMA AWARDS.

This year’s ceremony will take place in Osaka on November 20 and 21.

The criteria for the final winners are as follows:

Artist of the Year and Artist Category Awards – 40% jury evaluation, 30% streaming/downloads (15% Korea + 15% global), 30% physical album sales

Song of the Year and Genre Category Awards – 50% jury evaluation, 50% streaming/downloads (25% Korea + 25% global)

Album of the Year – 40% jury evaluation, 60% physical album sales (of albums that sold at least 1 million copies)

Best Music Video and Best Choreography – 100% jury evaluation

Best Song Top 10 – 100% streaming/downloads (50% Korea + 50% global)

Fans’ Choice Male/Female Round 1: 90% Mnet Plus votes, 10% X votes Round 2: 90% Mnet Plus votes, 10% X votes

Fans’ Choice of the Year 90% Mnet Plus votes, 10% X votes additional 10% live Mnet Plus votes



The first round of voting for the Fans’ Choice nominees will take place through October 22 at 11:59 p.m. KST. The 20 artists selected each from the pre-vote for each of the Fans’ Choice Male and Fans’ Choice Female categories will move onto the second round of voting, which will take place from October 28 at 6 p.m. KST through November 18 at 11:59 p.m. KST.

In order to be eligible, the music must have been released between October 1, 2025 and September 30, 2026.

The nominees for the 2026 MAMA AWARDS are as follows:

Best New Artist

ALPHA DRIVE ONE

AND2BLE

EVAN

H//PE Princess

hrtz.wav

LNGSHOT

MODYSSEY

OURBIRTHDAY

TUIDE

UNCHILD

Best Male Artist

Best Female Artist

Hwasa

Irene

Soyeon

Taeyeon

Yena

Best Male Group

Best Female Group

Best Vocal Performance Solo

Hwasa – “Good Goodbye”

IU – “Unknown Planet”

Jennie – “Less than a Lover”

Roy Kim – “No Words Can Say”

WOODZ – “CINEMA”

Best Vocal Performance Group

AKMU – “Paradise of Rumors”

BTS – “SWIM”

Davichi – “TIME CAPSULE”

DxS (SEVENTEEN) – “Blue”

MAMAMOO – “4 Flowers”

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance

BIG Naughty – “Nostalgia”

HAON – “Yarrr”

NOWIMYOUNG – “KOLOK COLOK”

TREASURE – “IF I”

Zico, Lilas – “DUET”

Best OST

Best Music Video

BIGBANG – “BiiiG”

BTS – “2.0”

Hwasa – “Good Goodbye”

i-dle – “Mono (Feat. skaiwater)”

MEOVV – “DDI RO RI”

Best Collaboration

aespa – “WDA (Whole Different Animal) (Feat. G-Dragon)”

Dayoung X Jay Park – “FLIRTY”

LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI (Feat. j-hope)”

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE – “ICONIC BY MISTAKE”

Parc Jae Jung & Sullyoon (NMIXX) – “Always”

Best Band Performance

Silica Gel – “BIG VOID”

JANNABI – “Just Kids”

LUCY – “All Ages”

QWER – “CEREMONY”

Xdinary Heroes – “Voyager”

Best Choreography

ATEEZ – “BAD”

CORTIS – “REDRED”

ILLIT – “It’s Me”

IVE – “BANG BANG”

Yena – “Catch Catch”

Best Dance Performance Male Solo

Onew – “TOUGH LOVE”

Taemin – “FLOAT”

Taeyang – “LIVE FAST DIE SLOW”

Taeyong – “WYLD”

Yeonjun – “Ice Cream”

Best Dance Performance Female Solo

BIBI – “BUMPA”

Dayoung – “What’s a girl to do”

Soyeon – “I’m gonna TOESA”

Yena – “Catch Catch”

Yuna (ITZY) – “Ice Cream”

Best Dance Performance Male Group

ATEEZ – “BAD”

BIGBANG – “BiiiG”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “Hollywood Action”

CORTIS – “REDRED”

RIIZE – “Do your dance”

Stray Kids – “This & That”

TWS – “OVERDRIVE”

ZEROBASEONE – “TOP 5”

Best Dance Performance Female Group

aespa – “LEMONADE”

Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!”

I.O.I – “Suddenly”

ILLIT – “It’s Me”

IVE – “BANG BANG”

KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”

LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI (Feat. j-hope)”

NMIXX – “Blue Valentine”

Artist of the Year

(Nominees for the artist categories are automatically nominated)

aespa

ALPHA DRIVE ONE

AND2BLE

ATEEZ

BABYMONSTER

BIGBANG

BLACKPINK

BTS

CORTIS

Doh Kyung Soo

ENHYPEN

EVAN

H//PE Princess

Hearts2Hearts

hrtz.wav

Hwasa

ILLIT

Irene

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

LNGSHOT

MODYSSEY

NCT WISH

NMIXX

OURBIRTHDAY

Soyeon

Stray Kids

Taeyang

Taeyeon

Taeyong

TUIDE

TXT

UNCHILD

Yena

Yeonjun

Young K

Song of the Year

(The Best Song Top 10 will be the Song of the Year nominees)

Album of the Year

(Only albums that sold over 1 million copies are eligible)

&TEAM – “Mark on Me”

aespa – “LEMONADE”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “EUPHORIA”

ATEEZ – “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5”

BLACKPINK – “DEADLINE”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “The Action”

BTS – “ARIRANG”

CORTIS – “GREENGREEN”

ENHYPEN – “THE SIN : VANISH”

EXO – “REVERXE”

IVE – “REVIVE+”

NCT DREAM – “Beat It Up”

NCT WISH – “Ode to Love”

PLAVE – “Caligo Pt.2”

RIIZE – “II”

Stray Kids – “THIS & THAT”

TWS – “NO TRAGEDY”

TXT – “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns”

Fans’ Choice Male

&TEAM

82MAJOR

8TURN

AEN

AHOF

ALPHA DRIVE ONE

AND2BLE

ATEEZ

AxMxP

B1A4

BIGBANG

BOYNEXTDOOR

BTS

CLOSE YOUR EYES

CNBLUE

CORTIS

CRAVITY

DAY6

ENHYPEN

EVAN

EVNNE

EXO

FLARE U

hrtz.wav

Hui

IDID

JANNABI

Jay Park

KickFlip

LNGSHOT

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

NCT WISH

NEXZ

NouerA

Park Ji Hoon

PLAVE

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

SHINee

Stray Kids

Super Junior

TREASURE

TWS

TXT

WOODZ

XLOV

XODIAC

ZEROBASEONE

Zico

Fans’ Choice Female