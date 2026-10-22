15+ Thai Remakes Of K-Dramas

As the cross-cultural exchange between Thai entertainment and the Hallyu wave continues to grow, many iconic Korean series have received stunning Thai adaptations. Bringing fresh chemistry and local flair to the stories we know and love, here are 17 epic Thai remakes of K-dramas to add to your watchlist!

In alphabetical order.

Original Korean drama: “Signal”

During an investigation, Lieutenant Win (Nonkul Chanon Santinatornkul) discovers an antique walkie-talkie that mysteriously activates at 23:23, allowing him to communicate with Captain Yodchai (Krit Shahkrit Yamnam) from the past. The two detectives soon realize they are separated by time, yet they decide to bridge the gap by sharing information to crack their respective cases.

Watch “23:23”:

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Or watch the original “Signal”:

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Original Korean drama: “Happiness”

Heaven Condominium descends into chaos when a zombie-like virus forces authorities to seal the building, trapping its residents inside. Police officers Run (Orn Patchanan Jiajirachote) and Prat (Saint Suppapong Udomkaewkanjana) are sent to contain the outbreak, but they soon face a desperate struggle as the residents turn on each other to survive.

Watch “Happiness”:

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Or watch the original drama:

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“I Need Romance” (2021)

Original Korean drama: “I Need Romance 3”

Starring Pancake Khemanit Jamikorn, New Thitipoom Techaapaikhun, and Pepper Phanuroj Chalermkijporntavee, “I Need Romance” tells the story of a 33-year-old fashion marketing director at a home shopping channel company, who has given up on finding love after multiple failed relationships. She reunites with an old friend and gifted songwriter with a carefree spirit, who is determined to restore her belief in love.

Original Korean drama: “Bring It On, Ghost”

Off (Saint Suppapong Udomkaewkanjana), a medical student with the ability to see ghosts, is hired to investigate a haunted school where he discovers his client is an amnesiac spirit named Jeen. After an accidental kiss triggers her fragmented memories, Jeen (Orn Patchanan Jiajirachote) begins pursuing Off in hopes that further contact will restore her past, sparking a supernatural journey that brings them closer together.

Watch “Let’s Fight Ghost”:

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Or watch the original “Bring It On, Ghost”:

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“Let’s Eat” (2021)

Original Korean drama: “Let’s Eat 2”

Starring Saiparn Apinya Sakuljaroensuk and Win Mawin Taweepol, “Let’s Eat” follows a food-blogging insurance agent who crosses paths with an elementary school acquaintance harboring a grudge against him, only to eventually become her partner in crime.

Original Korean drama: “She Was Pretty”

After her family’s business goes bankrupt, Ploypailin (Fang Dhanantorn Neerasingh) lands an internship at a magazine where her childhood crush Kevin (Pae Arak Amornsupasiri) is now a stern editor who doesn’t recognize her. To save face, she has her friend pose as her for a reunion, creating a messy web of mistaken identities and budding rivalries as a new love interest for Ploypailin also enters the picture.

Watch “Me Always You”:

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Watch the original “She Was Pretty”:

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“My Love from Another Star” (2019)

Original Korean drama: “My Love from the Star”

After saving a human woman during his initial research mission, the alien Achira (Nadech Kugimiya) becomes stranded on Earth for 300 years. With his long-awaited departure only three months away, he encounters the famous actress Falada (Peranee Kongthai) and discovers she is the very woman he rescued centuries ago.

Watch the original “My Love from the Star”:

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Original Korean drama: “My Lovely Sam Soon”

“My Name is Busaba” tells the story of talented chef Busaba (Namthip Jongrachatawiboon) as she finds her life unraveling when she loses her job and discovers her boyfriend’s infidelity. At the age of 35, she feels her dreams slipping away until she meets Saran (Thanapat Kawila), the son of a successful business family who owns a popular restaurant, and gets hired as his chef.

Watch “My Name is Busaba”:

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Or watch the original “My Lovely Sam Soon”:

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“Oh My Ghost” (2018)

Original Korean drama: “Oh My Ghost”

Jiew (Noona Nuengthida Sophon) is a humble dishwasher who harbors a secret crush on her boss, the chef Artit (Pae Arak Amornsupasiri), while secretly struggling with the ability to see ghosts. Her life takes a chaotic turn when she is haunted by Khaopun (Gypsy Keerati Mahapreukpong), a persistent virgin spirit convinced that she must lose her virginity to ascend to heaven. Desperate to cross over, the ghost begins possessing Jiew’s body to seduce Artit and fulfill her mission.

Watch the original drama:

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“Princess Hours” (2017)

Original Korean drama: “Princess Hours”

Set in the fictional nation of Bhutin, Crown Prince In and Kaning enter an arranged marriage to honor a family pact. Their relationship is immediately tested by the return of In’s former flame, Minnie, who regrets rejecting his past proposal and now wants him back, alongside a power-hungry former princess plotting to seize the throne for her own son, Prince In’s cousin. Despite these external pressures, In and Kaning gradually grow closer, transforming their formal union into a genuine romance.

Watch the original drama:

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“Remember You” (2021)

Original Korean drama: “Remember You”

Starring Petch Paopetch Charoensook, Belle Kemisara Paladesh, and Tay Tawan Vihokratana, “Remember You” is a crime drama about a young detective is invited as a murder case counselor for the special investigation team, realizing that this investigation could lead him to regain his lost memory.

Watch the original drama:

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Original Korean drama: “Start-Up”

“Start-Up” tells the story of four young adults—Pafun (Belle Kemisara Paladesh), Alice (Goy Arachaporn Pokinpakorn), Korn (Up Poompat Iam-samang), Jiraphat (Great Sapol Assawamunkong)—who chase their career dreams amidst corporate politics and complicated relationship.

Watch “Start-Up”:

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Original Korean drama: “W”

“Switch On” tells the story of Nisa (Sushar Manaying), a successful surgeon who joins virtual hero Akin (Sutthirak Subvijitra) to rescue her father and prevent catastrophic collapse across digital and real worlds.

Watch “Switch On”:

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Or watch the original “W”:

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“Tunnel” (2019)

Original Korean drama: “Tunnel”

A detective jumps to 30 years into future while chasing a killer through a tunnel. The murders which stopped 30 years ago are going to start again. Can the detective find the killer and return to his original time, or is he going to lose more people in the chase of cat and mouse? The drama stars Todsapol Maisuk, Johnny Hao, and Morakot Liu.

Original Korean drama: “Another Miss Oh”

“Unlucky Ploy” tells the story of “unlucky” Ploy (Mind Thanidaphat Tinsutthinanon), who has lived in the shadow of “beautiful” Ploy (Green Ausadaporn Siriwattanakul) throughout her high school years. One day, she meets Naii (Yong Armchair), a handsome young man who has also gone through heartbreak and says that he has seen visions of Ploy in the future.

Watch “Unlucky Ploy”:

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Or watch the original “Another Miss Oh”:

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Original Korean drama: “VIP”

“VIP Thailand” tells the story that unfolds when Rin (Pooklook Fonthip Watcharatrakul), who seems to have it all, receives an anonymous text message claiming that her dashing and equally successful husband Pakawat (Pong Nawat Kulrattanarak) is having an affair with a coworker.

Watch “VIP Thailand”:

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Or watch the original “VIP”:

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“Voice” (2019)

Original Korean drama: “Voice”

Captain Irin (Khemanit Jamikorn) gains enhanced psycho-acoustic hearing after a childhood accident and uses her unique skills at the 112 emergency call center. She teams up with a hot-tempered detective named Aran (Andrew Gregson) to catch a serial killer who murdered their loved ones and uncover deep corruption.



Which of these Thai remakes have you enjoyed watching?

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