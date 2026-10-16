10+ Dramas On LE SSERAFIM's Watchlist

LE SSERAFIM has teamed up with Viki to share the K-dramas that they love!

Recently on October 14, Viki launched the “Pass It On” brand campaign with LE SSERAFIM at the forefront. As part of the campaign, LE SSERAFIM also shared their drama watchlist—featuring all the best from time-bending love stories and epic supernatural worlds to feel-good rom-coms and classic coming-of-age dramas.

Check out some of the K-dramas from LE SSERAFIM’s watchlist below!

Based on a popular web novel, “Lovely Runner” is a time-slip romance drama that unfolds as Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), a passionate fan devastated by the death of her favorite star Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok), goes back in time to save him.

Watch “Lovely Runner”:

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“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” follows the story of goblin Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) who needs a human bride to end his immortal life. Along the way, he meets an amnesiac grim reaper (Lee Dong Wook) and a girl named Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun) with a strange fate.

Watch “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God”:

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Also watch “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th Anniversary”:

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“W” is about Oh Yeon Joo (Han Hyo Joo), who is searching for her missing webtoon-writing father when she becomes sucked into the strange world of her father’s creation. There, she comes face-to-face with Kang Cheol (Lee Jong Suk), an Olympic gold medalist and self-made millionaire—and the main character in her father’s unfinished masterpiece “W.”

Watch “W”:

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Focused on the love story of chaebol heir Kim Tan (Lee Min Ho) and his family’s housekeeper’s daughter Cha Eun Sang (Park Shin Hye), “Heirs” is about elite high schoolers and also those who get involuntarily embroiled in their lives.

Watch “Heirs”:

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“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that leads him down the path toward becoming a legendary cook.

Watch “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”:

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“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Ju Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

Watch “Dream to You”:

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“To My Beloved Thief” is about Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and Yi Yeol (Moon Sang Min), a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her.

Watch “To My Beloved Thief”:

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“Dear X” tells the story of Baek Ah Jin (Kim You Jung), an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using others. Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

Watch “Dear X”:

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“A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Watch “A Bona Fide Killer”:

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Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between Kang Du Jun (Choi Jin Hyuk) and Jang Hui Won (Oh Yeon Seo), who have both sworn off marriage.

Watch “Positively Yours”:

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“Dive into You” is a soul-swapping fantasy romance about top actress Yoon Ha Na (Kim Ji Yeon) who, after an accident causes her soul to swap with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru’s (Jang Se Hyuk), travels back to the past and struggles to prevent the death of her first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Watch “Dive Into You”:

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“While You Were Sleeping” follows field reporter Nam Hong Joo (Suzy) who has the power to see the future but is often powerless to stop those events from happening. She becomes intertwined with prosecutor Jung Jae Chan (Lee Jong Suk), who also acquires the ability to foresee the future.

Watch “While You Were Sleeping”:

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Also watch LE SSERAFIM talk about some of their fave dramas:

And check out LE SSERAFIM’s full K-drama watchlist here!