YG Updates Fans On Debut Plans For New Boy Group And Girl Group

YG Entertainment has shared an update on its two upcoming groups!

Earlier this year, YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk announced that the agency was preparing to debut a new five-member boy group alongside its upcoming girl group, which is currently going by the project name “NEXT MONSTER.” Back in April, Yang Hyun Suk stated that YG Entertainment was planning to launch the new boy group in September of this year.

On October 14 KST, Yang Hyun Suk released a new statement outlining some of YG Entertainment’s plans for the remainder of 2026, including comebacks by BABYMONSTER and TREASURE.

At the end of his statement, he followed up on his previous announcement about the two new groups—a five-member boy group and a four-member girl group—by sharing that “both groups plan to record a number of demo songs we’ve been working on by the end of this year.”

Yang Hyun Suk added, “Once their title tracks are finalized, we expect to have a clearer timeline for their debuts.”

His full English statement regarding the two new groups can be found below:

Lastly, I’d like to share an update on the new groups we’re preparing at YG. We are currently preparing to debut two new groups: a five-member boy group and a four-member girl group. Alongside TREASURE and BABYMONSTER, these two groups will play an important role in shaping YG’s future, and I am personally doing everything I can to ensure they are fully prepared. Both groups plan to record a number of demo songs we’ve been working on by the end of this year. Once their title tracks are finalized, we expect to have a clearer timeline for their debuts. I’ll be back toward the end of this year with another YG ANNOUNCEMENT video, bringing you more exciting updates and good news. To all our fans around the world, thank you from the bottom of my heart for always believing in YG artists and patiently waiting for us. Thank you.

Watch TREASURE’s dating show “Shining SOLO” with subtitles on Viki below:

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