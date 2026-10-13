KickFlip Breaks Their 1st-Week Sales Record With 'KICK OFF THE WALL Pt. 1'

KickFlip has hit a new career high with their latest comeback!

Last week, the rookie boy group from JYP Entertainment returned with their new mini album “KICK OFF THE WALL Pt. 1” and the music video for “Kick Off The Wall” (featuring iann dior), the second of its double title tracks, on October 6.

According to Hanteo Chart, KickFlip has achieved their highest first-week sales yet with the new mini album. In the first week of its release (October 6 to 12), “KICK OFF THE WALL Pt. 1” sold an impressive total of 532,434 copies, breaking the group’s previous first-week sales record of 456,167 copies set by their last mini album “My First Kick” earlier this year.

Congratulations to KickFlip on their new personal record!

Meanwhile, KickFlip’s Kyehoon and Donghwa will be sitting out some of this week’s comeback promotions due to health issues. Read JYP Entertainment’s full statement on their health and schedule here.