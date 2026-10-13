BTS's 'Hooligan' Becomes Their 3rd MV From 'ARIRANG' To Hit 100 Million Views

BTS’s “Hooligan” has just hit the 100 million mark on YouTube!

On Octoer 14 at approximately 6:41 a.m. KST, BTS’s music video for “Hooligan,” one of the B-sides from their latest album “ARIRANG,” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

BTS first released the music video for “Hooligan” on April 8 at midnight KST, meaning that it took just over six months and six days to reach the milestone.

“Hooligan” is BTS’s third music video from “ARIRANG” to hit 100 million views, following “SWIM” and “2.0.”

Congratulations to BTS!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “Hooligan” again below:

You can also watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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