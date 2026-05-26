BTS's '2.0' MV Hits 100 Million Views

A BTS B-side track music video has reached 100 million views!

The group’s music video for “2.0,” one of the B-side tracks from their latest album “ARIRANG,” surpassed 100 million views on May 26 at approximately 3 p.m. KST. This is about 54 days and 15 hours since its release on April 2 at 12 a.m. KST.

“2.0” is the only B-side track and fourth overall K-pop music video of 2026 to hit 100 million views following “SWIM,” “CHOOM,” and “RUDE!”

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the “2.0” music video again below: