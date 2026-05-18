BABYMONSTER's 'CHOOM' Becomes Fastest 2026 K-Pop MV To Reach 100 Million Views

BABYMONSTER has reached another impressive YouTube milestone!

On May 18 at approximately 2:50 p.m. KST, the music video for “CHOOM” surpassed 100 million views, making it approximately 13 days and 21 hours since the music video’s release on May 4 at 6 p.m. KST.

“CHOOM” is the group’s 11th official music video to reach the milestone following “BATTER UP,” “Stuck In The Middle,” “SHEESH,” “FOREVER, “DRIP,” “CLIK CLAK,” “HOT SAUCE,” “WE GO UP,” “Really Like You,” and “PSYCHO.”

Furthermore, “CHOOM” is the second and fastest K-pop music video released in 2026 to reach the 100 million mark on YouTube.

Congratulations to BABYMONSTER!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “CHOOM” again below!



