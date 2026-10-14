Watch: KickFlip Takes 1st Win For “Kick Off The Wall” On 'Show Champion'; Performances By KO1KEYZ, N.Flying, And More

KickFlip has won their first music show trophy for “Kick Off The Wall”!

On the October 14 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were ALLDAY PROJECT’s “CRASH,” KickFlip’s “Kick Off The Wall,” KO1KEYZ’s “KO1KEYZ” (Korean version), Parc Jae Jung’s “Epilogue,” and N.Flying’s “Still.” KickFlip ultimately took the win.

Congratulations to KickFlip! Watch their win and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included KickFlip, KO1KEYZ, N.Flying, CLOSE YOUR EYES, Rothy, hrtz.wav, THE SOLUTIONS, CRYING NUT, 87dance, Hayoon, and HAENA.

Check out their performances below!

KickFlip – “Puzzle Piece” and “Kick Off The Wall”

KO1KEYZ – “KO1KEYZ” (Korean version)

N.Flying – “Still”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “Drop That!” and “Open Your Eyes”

Rothy – “Alphabet”

hrtz.wav – “Sunday Morning”

THE SOLUTIONS – “Breath + Next Door”

CRYING NUT – “Speed Up Losers + Isn’t That Good?”

Hayoon – “I Guarantee”

HAENA – “Hour, Minute, Second”