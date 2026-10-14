BOYNEXTDOOR's 'HOME' Re-Enters Billboard 200 + Becomes Their 1st Album To Chart For Multiple Weeks

BOYNEXTDOOR has achieved a career first on the Billboard 200!

This week, BOYNEXTDOOR’s first studio album “HOME” re-entered Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States, at No. 177 following the release of its repackaged version “HOME: DELUXE.”

“HOME,” which became BOYNEXTDOOR’s first top 20 entry when it debuted at No. 16 back in June, has now also become the group’s first album ever to spend more than one week on the Billboard 200.

Additionally, “HOME” re-entered Billboard’s World Albums chart at No. 3 and the Top Album Sales chart at No. 9, meaning it was the ninth best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, BOYNEXTDOOR re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 9, marking their ninth overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to BOYNEXTDOOR!