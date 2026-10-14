Lee Soo Man's New Group A2O LITE Hits No. 1 On Melon Top 100 Just One Day After Debut

Just one day into their career, Lee Soo Man’s new girl group A2O LITE has already hit No. 1 on Melon’s Top 100!

On October 13, A20 Entertainment—a new agency recently established by SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo Man—officially debuted the nine-member girl group A2O LITE and the 15-member boy group A2O SOUL. Both A2O LITE’s debut track “NEON” and A2O SOUL’s pre-release single “SUPERSTAR” were released on October 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

The following day, A2O LITE’s debut single “NEON” soared to the top of Melon’s main chart: the song reached No. 1 on Melon’s Top 100 at 11 p.m. KST on October 14.

Congratulations to A2O LITE on their successful debut!