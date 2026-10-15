Jeon Do Yeon, Sul Kyung Gu, Zo In Sung, And Cho Yeo Jeong’s Film “Possible Love” Unveils Poignant Poster

Jeon Do Yeon, Sul Kyung Gu, Zo In Sung, and Cho Yeo Jeong’s film “Possible Love” has unveiled a new poster ahead of its Netflix release!

“Possible Love” tells the story of two married couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary filmmaker and her husband—whose lives become intertwined. As they meet to film a documentary, they are forced to confront their contrasting lives and hidden desires.

The film, which previously achieved remarkable success—including becoming the first Korean film to win the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival, the TIFF Ebert Director Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the Audience Award at the Mill Valley Film Festival—is also garnering rave reviews from domestic audiences.

The newly released poster shows Mi Ok (Jeon Do Yeon) staring straight ahead, while Ho Seok (Sul Kyung Gu), Sang Woo (Zo In Sung), and Ye Ji (Cho Yeo Jeong) look in different directions.

Mi Ok, who is gently touching the wedding ring on her left ring finger, appears to be either smiling or holding back tears. In contrast, Ho Seok, Sang Woo, and Ye Ji are depicted as blurred figures, hinting at the emotional ripples and turbulent inner worlds that will unfold among them following their encounters.

After premiering in theaters on September 23, “Possible Love” will be released on Netflix on November 6.

In the meantime, watch Cho Yeo Jeong in “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” on Viki below:

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And watch Jeon Do Yeon’s film “Revolver” below:

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