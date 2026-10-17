October Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 17, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from September 17 to October 17.

The members of BTS dominated this month’s rankings, sweeping four of the top five spots on October’s list.

BTS’s Jimin continued his reign at first place with a brand reputation index of 4,822,962, marking a 23.49 percent increase in his score since September. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “October 13,” and “birthday,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “perfect,” “participate,” and “celebrate.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.97 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jungkook rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,454,210, marking a 9.13 percent increase in his score since last month.

ATEEZ’s San held onto his spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 2,977,493 for October.

BTS’s Jin came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,343,460, and BTS’s V rounded out the top five with a score of 1,875,290.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. BTS’s Jungkook
  3. ATEEZ’s San
  4. BTS’s Jin
  5. BTS’s V
  6. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  7. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  8. ATEEZ’s Wooyoung
  9. BTS’ Suga
  10. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  11. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  12. BTS’s RM
  13. BTS’s j-hope
  14. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  15. BIGBANG’s Taeyang
  16. Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan
  17. SHINee’s Minho
  18. SEVENTEEN’s Woozi
  19. EXO’s Baekhyun
  20. BIGBANG’s Daesung
  21. GOT7’s Park Jinyoung
  22. TVXQ’s Yunho
  23. SHINee’s Key
  24. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  25. CORTIS’s Keonho
  26. ATEEZ’s Seonghwa
  27. ATEEZ’s Hongjoong
  28. SEVENTEEN’s Jun
  29. TWS’s Dohoon
  30. Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out ATEEZ’s San, Seonghwa, Yunho, and Jongho’s drama “Imitation” below:

Watch Now

ASTRO
ATEEZ
Baekhyun
BIGBANG
BTS
Cha Eun Woo
CORTIS
Daesung
Dohoon
EXO
G-Dragon
GOT7
Hongjoong
Hwang Minhyun
J-Hope
Jimin
Jin
Jun (SEVENTEEN)
Jungkook
Kang Daniel
Keonho
Key
Kim Heechul
Kim Jae Hwan
Minho
NU'EST
Ong Seong Wu
Park Ji Hoon
Park Jinyoung
San
Seonghwa
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Suga
Super Junior
Taeyang
TVXQ
TWS
V (BTS)
Wanna One
Wooyoung (ATEEZ)
Woozi
Yunho

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