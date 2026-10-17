October Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from September 17 to October 17.

The members of BTS dominated this month’s rankings, sweeping four of the top five spots on October’s list.

BTS’s Jimin continued his reign at first place with a brand reputation index of 4,822,962, marking a 23.49 percent increase in his score since September. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “October 13,” and “birthday,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “perfect,” “participate,” and “celebrate.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.97 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jungkook rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,454,210, marking a 9.13 percent increase in his score since last month.

ATEEZ’s San held onto his spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 2,977,493 for October.

BTS’s Jin came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,343,460, and BTS’s V rounded out the top five with a score of 1,875,290.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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And check out ATEEZ’s San, Seonghwa, Yunho, and Jongho’s drama “Imitation” below:

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