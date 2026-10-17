Watch: Onew And Zico Take 1st Win For 'Tic Tac Toe' On 'Music Core'; Performances By NCT WISH, MEOVV, And More

SHINee’s Onew and Block B’s Zico have won their first music show trophy for their collab single “Tic Tac Toe”!

On the October 17 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were i-dle’s Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA,” IU’s “Unknown Planet,” and Onew and Zico’s “Tic Tac Toe.” Onew and Zico ultimately took the win with a total of 7,054 points.

Congratulations to Onew and Zico! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included NCT WISH, MEOVV, Hearts2Hearts, BOYNEXTDOOR, ALLDAY PROJECT, ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin, Xdinary Heroes, KickFlip, INFINITE’s Nam Woo Hyun, CRAVITY, FLARE U, DAILY:DIRECTION, Kim Jae Hwan, AB6IX’s Park Woo Jin, SEVENUS’s Heejae, KO1KEYZ, and FISTBUMP.

Check out their performances below!

NCT WISH – “I SPY”

MEOVV – “GO HARD”

Hearts2Hearts – “ICONIC HEART” (Korean version)

BOYNEXTDOOR – “Count To Love” (Korean version) and “ANIMAL”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “CRASH”

ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin – “UNDEAD”

Xdinary Heroes – “Obsessed with Youth”

KickFlip – “Puzzle Piece”

INFINITE’s Nam Woo Hyun – “DEVIL”

CRAVITY – “LOUDER”

FLARE U – “Bloom”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “WHICH WAY”

Kim Jae Hwan – “Call It Love”

AB6IX’s Park Woo Jin – “STAMINA”

SEVENUS’s Heejae – “Turbulence”

KO1KEYZ – “KO1KEYZ” (Korean version)

FISTBUMP – “LIKE A MOVIE”