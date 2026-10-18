Jo Bo Ah Officially Replaces Lee Chung Ah In New Drama + Begins Filming

Jo Bo Ah has officially joined the cast of TVING’s “The Obedient Killer.”

On October 17, Jo Bo Ah’s agency confirmed, “Jo Bo Ah has joined the drama and will participate in filming starting from the 17th.”

They added, “As she has become part of a great drama, she will do her utmost to deliver a great performance.”

Set in the 1970s and 1980s, “The Obedient Killer” tells the story of a woman whose only goal in life was to become a devoted wife and mother. However, after her divorce, she takes an unexpected job in order to make ends meet.

Jo Bo Ah will be playing the role of Lee Hwa Ra, who goes by the code name “Miss Lee.” While Lee Chung Ah was originally cast in the role, she had to step down partway through filming due to a car accident that reportedly aggravated a pre-existing back condition, making it difficult for her to handle the drama’s numerous action scenes.

Notably, “The Obedient Killer” will mark Jo Bo Ah’s return to the small screen after giving birth to her first child this past February.

Watch Jo Bo Ah in “Military Prosecutor Doberman” on Viki below:

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