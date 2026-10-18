Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, October Week 3
ALLDAY PROJECT’s “CRASH” moves up one spot to take over as the No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to ALLDAY PROJECT!
Down one spot to No. 2 is Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA.” Holding steady at No. 3 is ATEEZ’s “BAD.”
Only one song newly entered the top 10 this week. Moving up eight spots to No. 8 is MEOMURU’s “The Adult I Dreamed Of.” Released in June, this indie rock ballad reflects on the gap between childhood dreams and the realities of adulthood.
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1 (+1) CRASH
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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2 (-1) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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3 (–) BAD
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 16 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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4 (+1) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 25 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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5 (+2) It’s Me
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 24 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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6 (–) LEMONADE
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 19 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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7 (-3) Pretty Girl
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
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8 (+8) The Adult I Dreamed Of
- Chart Info
- 16 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 8 Peak on chart
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9 (+3) Suddenly
- Chart Info
- 12 Previous rank
- 21 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
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10 (–) Nostalgia
- Chart Info
- 10 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-3)
|Dear my crazy soulmate
|IU
|12 (-3)
|SUN KISS
|TUIDE
|13 (-2)
|Pop Off Pop Off
|KiiiKiii
|14 (–)
|Lemon Tang
|Hearts2Hearts
|15 (-2)
|ANIMAL
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|16 (+2)
|만찬가 (BANSANKA)
|Taeyeon
|17 (–)
|Skibidi
|Girls’ Generation-HRS
|18 (+1)
|연애의 조건 (Love Options)
|BESTie
|19 (-4)
|또또 (ToTo)
|Lim Young Woong
|20 (new)
|Kick Off The Wall (feat. iann dior)
|KickFlip
|21 (+3)
|Drop That!
|CLOSE YOUR EYES
|22 (new)
|잔불 (Still)
|N.Flying
|23 (+5)
|생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking)
|Choi Yu Ree
|24 (-1)
|BiiiG
|BIGBANG
|25 (new)
|Tic Tac Toe
|Onew, Zico
|26 (new)
|KO1KEYZ (Korean Ver.)
|KO1KEYZ
|27 (+4)
|캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch)
|Yena
|28 (-8)
|LOUDER
|CRAVITY
|29 (new)
|사랑이라 부를지도 모를 거야 (Call It Love)
|Kim Jae Hwan
|30 (+2)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|31 (-4)
|Bloody Paradise
|ENHYPEN
|32 (-6)
|Sour Grapes
|NiziU
|33 (new)
|Pedazos
|Yesung
|34 (+15)
|계절의 끝 (Epilogue)
|Parc Jae Jung
|35 (-14)
|Made My Night
|LE SSERAFIM
|36 (-2)
|Heavy Serenade
|NMIXX
|37 (-15)
|Guitarist
|Doh Kyung Soo
|38 (-3)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|39 (new)
|마침표 (Period)
|Woody, Bora
|40 (-1)
|Mark on Me
|&TEAM
|41 (-8)
|여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!)
|BOL4
|42 (-12)
|new trick
|Rosé
|43 (-3)
|기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart)
|AKMU
|44 (-19)
|BANG BANG
|IVE
|45 (-3)
|소년만화 (Dreamer)
|QWER
|46 (-2)
|뛰어 (JUMP)
|BLACKPINK
|47 (-6)
|Vitamin ME
|fromis_9
|48 (-19)
|눈을 돌리지마 (Say Yes!)
|ONEUS
|49 (-2)
|Death of Me
|EVAN
|50 (new)
|크게 울어라 (CRY OUT LOUD)
|Roy Kim
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%