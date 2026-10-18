Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, October Week 3

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, October Week 3

Music
Oct 18, 2026
by edward1849

ALLDAY PROJECT’s “CRASH” moves up one spot to take over as the No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to ALLDAY PROJECT!

Down one spot to No. 2 is Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA.” Holding steady at No. 3 is ATEEZ’s “BAD.”

Only one song newly entered the top 10 this week. Moving up eight spots to No. 8 is MEOMURU’s “The Adult I Dreamed Of.” Released in June, this indie rock ballad reflects on the gap between childhood dreams and the realities of adulthood.

Singles Music Chart - October 2026, Week 3
  • 1 (+1) CRASH
    Image of CRASH
    Album: CRASH
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: Dominsuk, The Elements, Vince, DCF, Monroe, Kuinvi
    • Lyrics: TARZZAN, WOOCHAN, BAILEY, DCF, TEDDY, Monroe, Thomas, Zikai, Kuinvi, Vince
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (-1) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
    Image of I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
    Album: What a Wonderful Life
    Artist/Band: Soyeon
    • Music: Soyeon, Pop Time, Daily, Likey
    • Lyrics: Soyeon
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (–) BAD
    Image of BAD
    Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5
    Artist/Band: ATEEZ
    • Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey
    • Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 16 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 4 (+1) REDRED
    Image of REDRED
    Album: GREENGREEN
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    • Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 25 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (+2) It’s Me
    Image of It’s Me
    Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    • Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 24 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (–) LEMONADE
    Image of LEMONADE
    Album: LEMONADE
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva
    • Lyrics: Ellie Suh
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 19 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (-3) Pretty Girl
    Image of Pretty Girl
    Album: Pretty Girl
    Artist/Band: RESCENE
    • Music: Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su
    • Lyrics: Song Soo Yun, Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 10 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (+8) The Adult I Dreamed Of
    Image of The Adult I Dreamed Of
    Album: The Adult I Dreamed Of
    Artist/Band: MEOMURU
    • Music: MEOMURU
    • Lyrics: MEOMURU
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 16 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 8 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (+3) Suddenly
    Image of Suddenly
    Album: I.O.I : LOOP
    Artist/Band: I.O.I
    • Music: VVN, KUSH, IDO
    • Lyrics: Jeon Somi, VVN
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 12 Previous rank
       
    • 21 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 10 (–) Nostalgia
    Image of Nostalgia
    Album: Nostalgia
    Artist/Band: BIG Naughty
    • Music: BIG Naughty, dress
    • Lyrics: BIG Naughty
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-3) Dear my crazy soulmate IU
12 (-3) SUN KISS TUIDE
13 (-2) Pop Off Pop Off KiiiKiii
14 (–) Lemon Tang Hearts2Hearts
15 (-2) ANIMAL BOYNEXTDOOR
16 (+2) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon
17 (–) Skibidi Girls’ Generation-HRS
18 (+1) 연애의 조건 (Love Options) BESTie
19 (-4) 또또 (ToTo) Lim Young Woong
20 (new) Kick Off The Wall (feat. iann dior) KickFlip
21 (+3) Drop That! CLOSE YOUR EYES
22 (new) 잔불 (Still) N.Flying
23 (+5) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree
24 (-1) BiiiG BIGBANG
25 (new) Tic Tac Toe Onew, Zico
26 (new) KO1KEYZ (Korean Ver.) KO1KEYZ
27 (+4) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena
28 (-8) LOUDER CRAVITY
29 (new) 사랑이라 부를지도 모를 거야 (Call It Love) Kim Jae Hwan
30 (+2) Good Goodbye Hwasa
31 (-4) Bloody Paradise ENHYPEN
32 (-6) Sour Grapes NiziU
33 (new) Pedazos Yesung
34 (+15) 계절의 끝 (Epilogue) Parc Jae Jung
35 (-14) Made My Night LE SSERAFIM
36 (-2) Heavy Serenade NMIXX
37 (-15) Guitarist Doh Kyung Soo
38 (-3) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
39 (new) 마침표 (Period) Woody, Bora
40 (-1) Mark on Me &TEAM
41 (-8) 여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!) BOL4
42 (-12) new trick Rosé
43 (-3) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU
44 (-19) BANG BANG IVE
45 (-3) 소년만화 (Dreamer) QWER
46 (-2) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK
47 (-6) Vitamin ME fromis_9
48 (-19) 눈을 돌리지마 (Say Yes!) ONEUS
49 (-2) Death of Me EVAN
50 (new) 크게 울어라 (CRY OUT LOUD) Roy Kim

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

aespa
ALLDAY PROJECT
ATEEZ
BIG Naughty
CORTIS
I.O.I
ILLIT
MEOMURU
RESCENE
Soompi Spotlight
Soyeon
Weekly Music Chart 2026

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