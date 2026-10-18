Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, October Week 3

ALLDAY PROJECT’s “CRASH” moves up one spot to take over as the No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to ALLDAY PROJECT!

Down one spot to No. 2 is Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA.” Holding steady at No. 3 is ATEEZ’s “BAD.”

Only one song newly entered the top 10 this week. Moving up eight spots to No. 8 is MEOMURU’s “The Adult I Dreamed Of.” Released in June, this indie rock ballad reflects on the gap between childhood dreams and the realities of adulthood.

Singles Music Chart - October 2026, Week 3 1 (+1) CRASH Album: CRASH Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: Dominsuk, The Elements, Vince, DCF, Monroe, Kuinvi Lyrics: TARZZAN, WOOCHAN, BAILEY, DCF, TEDDY, Monroe, Thomas, Zikai, Kuinvi, Vince Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 2 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (-1) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84) Album: What a Wonderful Life Artist/Band: Soyeon Music: Soyeon, Pop Time, Daily, Likey Lyrics: Soyeon Genres: Rock Chart Info 1 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (–) BAD Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 Artist/Band: ATEEZ Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 16 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

4 (+1) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 25 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (+2) It’s Me Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 24 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

6 (–) LEMONADE Album: LEMONADE Artist/Band: aespa Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva Lyrics: Ellie Suh Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 19 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (-3) Pretty Girl Album: Pretty Girl Artist/Band: RESCENE Music: Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su Lyrics: Song Soo Yun, Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

8 (+8) The Adult I Dreamed Of Album: The Adult I Dreamed Of Artist/Band: MEOMURU Music: MEOMURU Lyrics: MEOMURU Genres: Rock Chart Info 16 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 8 Peak on chart

9 (+3) Suddenly Album: : LOOP I.O.I : LOOP Artist/Band: I.O.I Music: VVN, KUSH, IDO Lyrics: Jeon Somi, VVN Genres: Dance Chart Info 12 Previous rank 21 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (–) Nostalgia Album: Nostalgia Artist/Band: BIG Naughty Music: BIG Naughty, dress Lyrics: BIG Naughty Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 10 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-3) Dear my crazy soulmate IU 12 (-3) SUN KISS TUIDE 13 (-2) Pop Off Pop Off KiiiKiii 14 (–) Lemon Tang Hearts2Hearts 15 (-2) ANIMAL BOYNEXTDOOR 16 (+2) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon 17 (–) Skibidi Girls’ Generation-HRS 18 (+1) 연애의 조건 (Love Options) BESTie 19 (-4) 또또 (ToTo) Lim Young Woong 20 (new) Kick Off The Wall (feat. iann dior) KickFlip 21 (+3) Drop That! CLOSE YOUR EYES 22 (new) 잔불 (Still) N.Flying 23 (+5) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree 24 (-1) BiiiG BIGBANG 25 (new) Tic Tac Toe Onew, Zico 26 (new) KO1KEYZ (Korean Ver.) KO1KEYZ 27 (+4) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena 28 (-8) LOUDER CRAVITY 29 (new) 사랑이라 부를지도 모를 거야 (Call It Love) Kim Jae Hwan 30 (+2) Good Goodbye Hwasa 31 (-4) Bloody Paradise ENHYPEN 32 (-6) Sour Grapes NiziU 33 (new) Pedazos Yesung 34 (+15) 계절의 끝 (Epilogue) Parc Jae Jung 35 (-14) Made My Night LE SSERAFIM 36 (-2) Heavy Serenade NMIXX 37 (-15) Guitarist Doh Kyung Soo 38 (-3) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 39 (new) 마침표 (Period) Woody, Bora 40 (-1) Mark on Me &TEAM 41 (-8) 여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!) BOL4 42 (-12) new trick Rosé 43 (-3) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU 44 (-19) BANG BANG IVE 45 (-3) 소년만화 (Dreamer) QWER 46 (-2) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK 47 (-6) Vitamin ME fromis_9 48 (-19) 눈을 돌리지마 (Say Yes!) ONEUS 49 (-2) Death of Me EVAN 50 (new) 크게 울어라 (CRY OUT LOUD) Roy Kim

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%