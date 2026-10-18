Stray Kids' 'THIS & THAT' Climbs Back Up Into Top 30 Of Billboard 200 In 9th Week

Over two months after its release, Stray Kids’ “THIS & THAT” has re-entered the top 30 of the Billboard 200!

This week, Stray Kids’ 10th mini album “THIS & THAT” climbed back up to No. 29 in its ninth consecutive week on the Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. Notably, “THIS & THAT” has achieved the highest ninth-week ranking of any Stray Kids album on the Billboard 200, marking a new personal record for the group.

“THIS & THAT,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 back in August, also returned to No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart this week, marking its seventh non-consecutive week at the top of the chart.

Additionally, “THIS & THAT” rose to No. 3 on the Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the third best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids jumped to No. 29 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their 151st overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!