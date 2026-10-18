Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, BOYNEXTDOOR, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, &TEAM, CORTIS, ILLIT, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on October 17!

Stray Kids’ latest mini album “THIS & THAT” returned to the top of the World Albums chart this week, marking its seventh non-consecutive week at No. 1. “THIS & THAT” also climbed back up into the top 30 in its ninth consecutive week on the Billboard 200.

Additionally, Stray Kids’ 2025 album “KARMA” jumped to No. 21 in its 56th week on the World Albums chart.

ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “THE SIN : BLISS” climbed back up to No. 2 in its seventh week on the World Albums chart, in addition to rising to No. 122 on the Billboard 200.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s first studio album “HOME” re-entered the World Albums chart at No. 3 following the release of its repackaged album “HOME: DELUXE,” marking its 11th non-consecutive week on the chart. “HOME” also re-entered the Billboard 200 this week, making it BOYNEXTDOOR’s first album ever to chart for more than one week.

After becoming &TEAM’s first album ever to top the World Albums chart last week, the group’s new Korean mini album “Mark on Me” fell to No. 4 in its third week on the chart.

Meanwhile, ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s new mini album “UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST” debuted at No. 5 on this week’s World Albums chart.

CORTIS swept the next top two spots on the chart: “GREENGREEN” took No. 6 in its 23rd week on the chart, while “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” climbed back up to No. 7 in its 57th week.

ILLIT’s “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” ranked No. 8 in its 23rd week on the chart, while LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” rose to No. 10 in its 20th week.

BTS’s 2020 Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” jumped to No. 11 in its 49th week on the chart, and their 2018 album “Love Yourself: Answer” re-entered the chart at No. 15 (marking its 205th week).

EVAN (Heeseung)’s first mini album “DEATH OF ME” came in at No. 14 in its fifth week on the chart, with ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” ranking No. 17 in its 15th week.

Finally, aespa’s “LEMONADE” took No. 19 in its 19th week on the chart, followed by NewJeans’ 2023 EP “Get Up” at No. 20 in its 161st week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch how ALPHA DRIVE ONE was formed on the survival show “BOYS II PLANET” on Viki below:

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