Mun Ka Young Reportedly Turns Down New Drama With Cha Eun Woo + Shin Ye Eun In Talks To Replace Her

Shin Ye Eun may be replacing Mun Ka Young as the female lead of a new drama starring Cha Eun Woo from the director of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty.”

On October 19, Hankyung.com reported that Mun Ka Young had ultimately decided to turn down the offer to star in “Seorabeol Knife” (literal title), after previously being linked to the project in September.

In response, the production company Studio Dragon clarified, “It is true that we offered her a role, and her potential appearance is currently under discussion.”

Meanwhile, The Fact reported on the same day that Shin Ye Eun had been cast as Princess Deokyeong, the female lead role previously offered to Mun Ka Young.

Her agency npio Entertainment stated, “She has received an offer to appear and is reviewing it.”

“Seorabeol Knife” is a cooking-themed romance drama about an Italian chef known as the “temptation of the Mediterranean” and a princess destined to become the sun of Seorabeol. The story follows the owner and head chef of a one-Michelin-star restaurant who time-slips to Silla after following a 1,000-year-old prophecy contained within a gold-plated honey box. There, he meets a demanding gourmet princess who is the only seonggol—the highest social class in Silla—among the royal family. Together, they embark on a journey to discover the finest flavors in the kingdom.

Cha Eun Woo is currently in talks to play the Italian chef who runs the one-Michelin-star restaurant.

Mun Ka Young was previously reported to be considering the role of Princess Deokyeong, raising anticipation for a potential reunion with Cha Eun Woo seven years after they starred together in the 2020 tvN drama “True Beauty.”

Shin Ye Eun has now reportedly been offered the role of Princess Deokyeong, a seonggol of the Silla royal family who dreams of becoming the kingdom’s first queen. Born into the pure royal bloodline, she is deeply religious and highly curious, with exceptional sensibilities for incense and cuisine as well as an unparalleled eye for calligraphy and painting.

Stay tuned for further updates!

In the meantime, watch Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

WATCH NOW

And Mun Ka Young and Cha Eun Woo in “True Beauty”:

WATCH NOW

Source (1) (2) (3)