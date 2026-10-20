Watch: Onew Gets Caught In A Sweet Illusion In New “Chakgak” MV

SHINee’s Onew is back with a new album!

On October 20 at 6 p.m. KST, SHINee’s Onew released his new single album “Chakgak” (meaning “mistaken” or “illusion” in Korean), along with the music video for its title track of the same name.

The new album features three title tracks: “Chakgak,” “Mind Games,” and “Tic Tac Toe.”

The main title track “Chakgak” explores how someone can read too much into another person’s small gestures and gradually become convinced of their own assumptions, blurring the line between reality and imagination.

Onew is credited as a lyricist and composer for the song.

Watch the music video below: